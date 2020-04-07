GRAHAM — "We were really looking good before this happened," County Manager Bryan Hagood told the Alamance County Board of Commissioners on Monday, April 6, at their budget retreat.

There are more than $181 million in requests from all the departments in county government, the Alamance-Burlington School System, Alamance Community College and outside agencies for the 2020–21 budget. That was almost $8.4 million more than projected revenues before the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on the economy and projected sales-tax collections.

Hagood told commissioners $15 million is the estimated gap now. Rather than seeking a rate hike in taxes, commissioners are more likely to start looking for cuts among the $9.8 million in spending requests. Those include nearly $5 million more in county government spending for things like:

• 12.5 new positions — nine in emergency management, the Sheriff’s Office and EMS;

• $1.4 million for new vehicles, $456,000 of which would buy 12 new patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Office; and,

• $94,500 for new equipment.

Get the news delivered to your inbox: Sign up for our daily newsletters

The school system also is asking the county for $3.3 million more than this year for $45.7 million in county funds. And the community college wants $644,973 more in operational and capital funds for $3.6 million total from the county budget.

Based on what happened in the 2008 recession, Hagood said the county could see $101 million in property tax revenues, a $4.2 million increase over this year. Property taxes were fairly steady in the previous recession, and the decline the county did see was slow.

Sales taxes are another matter. They dropped 23 percent in 2008 and 43 percent more the next year.

"These recessionary sales tax impacts are dramatic," Hagood said.

Hagood plans to submit his recommended budget to the commissioners May 18, and they are now scheduled to vote June 15.

COVID 19 update

Only three of the five commissioners were in the meeting room Monday. Commissioners Eddie Boswell and Tim Sutton agreed to join in by phone to follow coronavirus protocols.

County Health Director Stacie Saunders told the board the county had 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday morning. Twelve of those have recovered, Saunders said, meaning they are out of isolation and in good health. Three are in hospitals.

So far there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Alamance County, Saunders said. There have been 31 statewide. As expected, the virus is more dangerous for older people. Seventy-nine percent of those diagnosed with the virus in North Carolina are younger than 65, but 84 percent of those who died were older than 65.

The county Health Department has reviewed about 430 COVID-19 tests since March 17, Saunders said. Testing is now focused on high-risk groups like those older than 65, people who already have health problems, especially weakened immune systems, and those at high risk for exposure, like healthcare and emergency workers. Pregnant women and young babies also are being added to the list, Saunders said.

The Health Department is "contact tracing" — investigating to whom all those diagnosed could have spread COVID-19. Those who are not showing symptoms are isolated for two weeks after contact. Those who live with someone diagnosed might be isolated longer, Saunders said, because their quarantine starts after the symptoms stop.

"So, it might be longer than 14 days depending on how long their contact is," Saunders said.

There could be more cases out there not reported to the Health Department, Saunders said. If otherwise healthy, low-risk people saw doctors outside the county, for example, those doctors might send them home with instructions to care for and isolate themselves and not bother testing.

"More presumed folks may be out there," Saunders said, "and we won’t know a good number for that."

The county’s COVID-19 hotline, 336-290-0361, has had more than 1,000 calls, about 335 of which were transferred to the Health Department. The county wants people to call that number, not the 911 system, for questions about and reports of COVID-19.