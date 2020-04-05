Editor’s note: The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has created disruptions in daily life for many people. Schools, restaurants and many organizations have closed or changed the way they do business in recent days, leaving community members concerned and unsure of what to expect. This column is part of an ongoing series by Elon University faculty and health care experts from the local community to address common questions and provide scientific information about the pandemic. Most are not trained medical providers, so readers should talk to their doctors if they have questions about their health.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19, and how do they vary?

Nearly all cases of COVID-19 have symptoms of sore throat, dry cough, nasal mucous, general aches and fatigue. Most will have fevers of 100 to 101 degrees. A small number will have fevers of 102 degrees or higher. About half of the cases include some nausea and mild diarrhea. About one in three infected people report the loss of taste and smell as an early symptom.

Only about 1 in 20 people will be sick enough to need hospital care. Pneumonia causes breathing problems and is the most common reason for needing hospital care. The people with the highest risk of hospitalization are 60 or older with other health problems such as heart failure, lung disease, or diabetes. The estimated death rate is about one or two in 100. The actual death rate may be lower, but we will not know for sure until scientists learn how many people were infected during the whole epidemic.

COVID-19 in pregnant women

How does the virus impact those who are pregnant? Are there any more serious effects for pregnant women?

Early scientific reviews have not shown any medical problems for pregnant women and their babies. Unlike influenza, COVID-19 does not cross the placental barrier in pregnant women, but further studies might change this early observation. If you are pregnant and think you have COVID-19, you should call your doctor for specific advice, but most cases of COVID-19 in pregnant women can be treated at home. Given the virus has been around for just a few months, women may want to avoid becoming pregnant until more studies have been completed.

If I am pregnant, will I still be able to receive prenatal care in the coming months?

Yes! You might have fewer prenatal visits with your doctor, but preparations for the care and delivery of your baby will occur even if you have a documented COVID-19 infection.

It would be a dereliction of professional and ethical behavior for doctors not to care for pregnant women and their subsequent newborn children.

Questions about cases of COVID-19 that might require hospitalization

If one develops a dangerous case of COVID-19, enough to need hospital care, how quickly does the illness set in from the person feeling fine to needing urgent care?

For most patients, COVID-19 progresses over several days, so there is plenty of advance warning to seek appropriate care and hospitalization. Patients who develop severe infections usually get hospitalized after five to seven days of showing symptoms. Rarely, patients develop signs of pneumonia with shortness of breath 24–48 hours after the onset of symptoms.

If I become ill and also have a dangerous underlying condition, such as lung disease, but cannot reach my doctor because of phone trees, time of day, etc., is it OK for me to drive myself to the hospital?

If you need immediate medical care and do not have a private car with someone else driving, then you should call 911. Most people infected with COVID-19, however, will have symptoms more like the common cold or influenza, so they will have plenty of time to seek scheduled care. Telemedicine will become increasingly available in the coming weeks, but so far it is not widely available to the general public.

‘Mythbuster’ questions about COVID-19

I've heard that if the virus gets in my throat, I can drink water every 15 minutes, and it will wash away the virus. Is that true?

Unfortunately, water does nothing to fight the COVID-19 virus. Staying hydrated is important for your health generally, however, especially if you have a fever and feel ill. Other ways to soothe your throat include drinking hot tea, or gargling frequently with water or salt water.

Does hydrogen peroxide kill the Coronavirus? If so, would it be helpful to gargle daily with it?

Hydrogen peroxide can kill viruses and bacteria, but gargling it will not stop COVID-19. This is because most of the virus resides deep within the body. Gargling hydrogen peroxide is harmless, but swallowing it or injecting it into your bloodstream is dangerous and can be fatal.

Any thoughts on the Silver Solution being pushed by Jim Bakker (the religious guy) and his TV show hosts?

I have thoughts, but most are not fit to print! You should absolutely ignore his Silver Solution. It might turn your skin gray permanently. Fear and uncertainty about COVID-19 are unfortunately fertile grounds for quack medicines. Some hucksters never stop until they pass on.

I’m reading mixed reports on whether it is safe to take ibuprofen, which is the drug within Motrin and Advil. If I develop COVID-19, will I face any risks by taking ibuprofen?

Probably not. One French report conducted after an outbreak of COVID-19 found more negative outcomes for those who took ibuprofen, but the differences were small and prone to chance. Other studies in Europe and the United States found no correlation. The Food and Drug Administration reviewed all the data and determined there is insufficient evidence to issue any warning.

If I am over 70 and have had pneumonia vaccines in the last 2 years, would that lessen the severity of illness if I catch the COVID-19 virus?

The pneumonia vaccine unfortunately provides no protection against COVID-19. This is because the vaccine specifically targets a bacterium called pneumococcus, which is a common cause for pneumonia. This bacterium has not shown any association, however, with COVID-19.

Does malaria medication actually work with COVID-19 coronavirus?

At this time, there is no solid scientific evidence that this drug is effective for COVID-19. The COVID-19 virus has only existed for a few months, so there is no proven drug treatment. President Trump recently expressed optimism that a drug currently used to treat malaria, hydroxychloroquine, might also work with COVID-19 patients.

Hydroxychloroquine has shown some promise in treating other viral diseases, such as dengue and Zika. Clinical trials using the drug resulted in a reduced amount of virus in the body. However, the drug did not reduce death rates or make patients feel better. A recent study in France with the COVID-19 virus showed a small decline in viral concentration, but with no clinical benefit that could be felt by patients.

The French study had only 38 patients and still has not been scientifically peer reviewed, so its findings should be treated as tentative. We also do not yet understand why reduced viral concentrations did not result in clinical benefits. Dr. Tony Fauci, a fellow graduate of Cornell medical school, has called for much larger clinical trials, and they will soon begin. We need to find out if the drug works, and I hope it does, but we should be cautious about pinning all our hopes on this one drug.

Does Dettol kill COVID-19 coronavirus?

The internet recently went wild about a claim that Dettol disinfectant spray can kill the novel coronavirus. The claim is true, but expected. Any other kind of soap or alcohol-based disinfectant also kills COVID-19. There is nothing special about Dettol, unless you happen to prefer products made in England. I only hope that my Irish relatives are using Irish Spring soap!

Dr. Timothy Lane is an emeritus professor of infectious disease at the UNC School of Medicine. Reach him at twl30d@aol.com.