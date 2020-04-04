As uncertainty continues to unfold surrounding how counties in North Carolina will be impacted by the coronavirus, many Transylvania County residents are answering the call from their homes to help meet a need at the Transylvania Public Health Department.

The health department is asking citizens to donate personal protective equipment as these items become scarcer across the country, state and in their own community.

One concern for Transylvania County is that, as a smaller community with a smaller hospital, it wouldn’t be at the top of the list to receive much of the protective equipment being sent out in shipments to each state by the Federal Strategic National Stockpile.

“We have a couple of uses for the homemade masks being donated because the regular masks are in short supply and as a smaller county, we’re not necessarily anticipating getting tons of supplies,” said Tara Rybka, public information officer for Transylvania Public Health.

In particular, the county has asked those who are able to sew to make homemade masks. A few locals immediately got to work, including the members of the Connestee Falls Quilters.

“We’re a small community but have a very active quilt group. We’ve made over 420 masks so far and we’re loving doing it,” said Jackie Shuler, co-leader of the Connestee Falls Quilters.

“We started about three weeks ago, and there wasn’t a need here in Transylvania yet, but I have a nephew who’s an ER doctor in New York City so I knew what they were going through. That’s what spurred me to do something here.”

“Just one of our quilters has made 100 masks,” Shuler said. “I think we’ve really made a difference, and it gives us something to do while we’re quarantined.”

Three weeks ago Transylvania County had not yet been hit by the coronavirus, but its first case of Covid-19 was announced March 22. As of April 2, the county had five confirmed cases of the virus, with no one hospitalized at that time.

“Right now we’re not burning through that PPE like other places are, like in Wake County. If we can keep the community spread low and keep isolating the people we know who have been exposed, we may be able to keep it to where we’ve got the supplies to do what we need to do,” Rybka said.

Transylvania Regional Hospital has 30 beds with the capability to expand to 59 beds, along with two ventilators and one travel ventilator.

Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said homemade masks are acceptable as a last resort for healthcare providers if N95 masks are unavailable, Transylvania Public Health currently has plans for the donated masks to be used outside of hospitals and other medical offices.

“We would rather the people at home use the homemade masks and donate the N95s to our health care workers. The supply is not there to purchase even if we had the funds to purchase N95 masks for those people,” Rybka said. “We are using some of the masks here at public health as well as distributing them to our DSS workers who are still making home visits.”

Many groups as well as individuals have donated the handmade masks to those in the community still engaging with the public, such as Meals on Wheels volunteers and bus drivers delivering meals to area children each week in Pisgah Forest, Brevard and Rosman neighborhoods.

The Waightstill Avery Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Brevard has also had a heavy hand in producing homemade masks for distribution, and member Peggy Bridges has been doing the groundwork of both delivering supplies and picking up the finished products from 17 seamstresses, then taking them for distribution.

DAR is providing masks for the Masks of Love movement, started by Dr. Carly Brown with Ashewell Medical Group and based in Asheville.

Bridges has delivered 400 masks to the effort, which then distributes the masks across the region based on need. Bridges has also taken the masks to anyone in the Transylvania and Henderson County areas that voice a need.

“I’ve delivered to someone taking masks to the Ingles in Cashiers, to nursing homes, to a medical family practice in Hendersonville and to Ashewell. Some of those masks taken to Asheville might come back here to Transylvania, but I think we need to focus now on keeping the masks people make here in our community,” Bridges said.

“We have a lot of elderly people here in Transylvania County and several nursing homes. We have a lot of places that we can distribute our masks here and it’s just a matter of contacting them,” Bridges addded.

Transylvania has an estimated 65-and-older population of 29%, one of the highest in North Carolina, compared to the state’s average of 15 percent. Henderson County’s 65-and-older population is 25% of the total population.

“If the time comes that the CDC begins to recommend that everyone wear a mask, these will be good because they will help the people who have the virus and don’t know they have it, not to pass it on,” Bridges said. “There’s so much now going on with the community spread and they think a lot of it is from the people with no symptoms.”

“I don’t see this community effort going away for a long time, especially if everyone is advised in the near future to wear a mask,” Bridges said.

The health department is accepting donations at the Transylvania County Public Library, 212 South Gaston St. in Brevard. People may drop off their donations Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items being accepted for donation include: N95 masks (duckbill, regular size 1860, small 1860S), procedure masks, full face – face shields, exam gloves of all sizes, protective procedure gowns (one size fits most, XL and XXL), disposable shoe covers and sewn homemade masks.