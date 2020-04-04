Cases as of April 3 at 11:59 p.m. 1,917 confirmed SC cases.

Cherokee County

29306 0

29307 0

29323 0

29330 0

29340 1

29341 1

29372 0

29702 0

29743 0

Unknown 0

Total 2

Spartanburg County

29301 7

29302 6

29303 3

29306 10

29307 2

29316 5

29322 1

29323 4

29330 0

29333 0

29334 3

29335 1

29346 0

29349 8

29356 0

29365 0

29369 3

29372 0

29374 0

29375 1

29376 4

29377 1

29385 3

29388 4

29650 0

29651 1

Unknown 5

Total 72

Union County

29031 0

29178 0

29321 1

29335 0

29353 0

29364 1

29372 0

29374 0

29379 7

Total 9

COVID-19 in South Carolina, by Zip Codes

