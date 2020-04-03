As the coronavirus further restricts daily life, domestic violence victims can find themselves trapped with their abusers with no outlet

WILMINGTON – As people across the state hunker down to escape the spread of the coronavirus, the governor’s stay-at-home order poses a mild inconvenience for some.

It can prove dangerous for others.

For victims of domestic violence and people in abusive relationships, more time at home can mean more time under the same roof with their abuser -- and no outlet from which to turn.

“It is a concerning time for us,” said Andrea Stough, resident services director with Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. in Wilmington.

“The way people in domestic violence situations often make contact with us is when the abuser is out of the house. And the people and places where they find their greatest support – from communities of faith, a doctors office or a friend – are closed off from them right now.”

Some people don’t even know about the shelter’s services and only learn about it through friends or contacts, something else that is also limited now.

Even children who may be the focus of abuse at home have lost their respite, with playgrounds closed and friends at a distance.

Like so many resources locally, The Open Gate shelter on Market Street is currently closed to the public out of safety precautions. But people seeking connections and help can still use its 24-hour hotline.

Since businesses started to shutter and people started staying home, the hotline has seen increased call volume, and more people have reached out through the shelter’s website, Stough said.

Stough said the longer the shutdowns and social distancing go on, situations can deteriorate even further for these already delicate at-home situations.

“When we think about domestic violence, we don't think often about how resilient people who are victimized are and how they have learned to navigate [the behaviors of their abusers] for their safety,” she said. “But in situations like this, it can change that dynamic so much and even exacerbates it, and the work they have done to recognize those triggers and situations could be thrown out the window.”

The current, confined reality can also have an effect on people who have already escaped abusive relationships.

Stough said survivors can start to feel isolation again and not understand why, possibly triggering nervous system reactions. She encourages those people to also reach out and talk to people through the hotline or reach out to loved ones.

Even the shelter and its staff are feeling the pressure of the shutdown.

The hotline has been scaled down to one line. The typical locations they would use as safe meet-up spots for those in dangerous situations -- like the shelter or the hospital -- are closed or limiting public access.

“We are trying to handle the demand in a way that doesn't compromise the people we are already serving while also following safety guidelines,” she said. “We are still doing our services, they just look a lot different.”

She encourages people reach out if they need help and don’t be afraid to call law enforcement.

Even when in-person opportunities are limited, Stough said it is important to keep connections alive so people don’t forget they have resources and support outside the walls of their home.

“We have to remember that we can’t let people get lost in this somewhere,“ she said. ”Check in on your loved ones and even just your acquaintances. We have to make sure people feel valued, even when they don’t feel that at home.“

Those looking for help or information about the shelter’s services can call the hotline at 910-343-0703 or visit www.domesticviolence-wilm.org.

