Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has announced it has some employees who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement Monday morning, hospital officials said they are aware of several health care clinicians across their system who have tested positive for COVID-19. Spartanburg Regional is well-prepared to ensure the safety and protection of our patients, community and staff during these challenging times, officials said in the statement.

Spartanburg Regional said it worked quickly to examine each employee’s work schedule and notified any patient or fellow employee with whom they came in close contact, providing them with instructions about self-monitoring.

“Spartanburg Regional doctors, nurses and staff are on the frontlines of caring for our community each day. Often, that means placing themselves at greater risk for exposure to a variety of illnesses – from common colds and the flu to COVID-19,” Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer said in the statement. “We are working with DHEC closely to make sure every appropriate action is being taken for the health of our patients, community and staff.”

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including health care workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

Spartanburg Regional encourages residents to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough and staying at home.