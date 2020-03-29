Money Island has fascinated locals for centuries, but what is the story behind the hidden treasure legend?

Nothing sells the story of a pirate like a good legend of lost treasure.

While the golden age of piracy was coming to a close by the time the Cape Fear region started developing in the early 1700s, the area along the Carolina coast is littered with tales of swashbuckling thieves, the wreckage of their ships and the lingering myths of the treasure they left behind.

One such story has long fueled the mystery surrounding a small island off the coast of Wrightsville Beach, just east of Shandy Hall and south of Bradley Creek Point,that has slowly been swallowed up by the ocean. Today, only about an acre of the so-called Money Island still peeks out above the water, but that’s enough to continue to stoke the legend that begins back in the 1600s with a pirate named Capt. William Kidd.

Unlike what popular culture has spun into the stereotypical image of a pirate – skin as dirty as their mouth, scraggly hair, and a thirst for raping and pillaging – many pirates were refined characters with a desire to look good while they robbed you blind.

Kidd was that sort of pirate. Perhaps the most famous written account of the Money Island legend, Andrew J. Howell’s 1908 book “Money Island,” describes Kidd as such: “He wore a cocked hat, decked with a yellow band and a black plume, and a coat of black velvet which reached down to his knees. His trousers were blue, and were adorned by large golden knee-buckles. He wore massive silver buckles on his shoes. With his well-proportioned body, neatly trimmed beard, and steady, alert eyes, he presented as fine a picture of a man as could have anywhere been found.”

That description came directly from Kidd’s right-hand man, Capt. John Redfield, who shared his memories with his great grandson, Jonathan Landstone.

Scottish-born Kidd made a name for himself as a privateer for the British government, only to find the draw of a pirate’s life too tempting to turn down.

While talented at bringing in the loot, Kidd has a temper and no inhibition to keep it at bay. It alienated his crew, which caused him constant fears of mutiny or theft.

So Kidd decided it was time to safe-guard his treasure from his own men. While there’s stories of Kidd stashing his booty as far north as Nova Scotia and as far south as the Bahamas, the local legend is that, on one of voyages, he passed the still-undeveloped coast of Southeastern North Carolina. After spotting a small chain of island, he hatched a plan.

He, his loyal mate, Redfield and two other men would take two chests of treasure out to those islands and bury them. To ensure they weren’t found by anyone else, he informed Redfield he wanted him to stay behind and keep watch over them.

Should Kidd not come back after five years, Redfield was allowed to dig up the smaller chest and claim half for himself. If another five years passed with no word, he could do the same with the larger chest.

Given enough goods and supplies to build a home on the lonely coast, and two men who didn’t know the location of the chests, Redfield was left behind as to guard the unassuming island’s treasured secret.

Oh, and one other thing, Kidd said – should a party return without him claiming to be on his orders to retrieve the gold, they must first present his insignia or Redfield was to keep the location a secret.

Years went by, Redfield married a nice Charleston woman and made a home for himself near the island.

But sure enough, a boat bearing the marking of Kidd’s ship approaching the island. Instead of his captain on board, however, a small convoy sent to shore was led by one of Redfield’s former shipmates, who arrived with Kidd’s supposed orders to bring back the treasure -- but they couldn’t produce any kind of insignia or written consent.

Redfield quickly understood his problem. He was outgunned with no allies, as the two Kidd had left behind with him were easily persuaded by the crew to join them for a cut of the loot.

But Redfield didn’t break his promise. Instead, he allowed himself and his wife to be taken prisoner, repeatedly threatened and even chained up in an attempt to wear down his resolve and loyalty to the pirate captain who left him behind.

After tirelessly searching the island, the men grew angry and headed for Charleston with Redfield and his wife as prisoners. Luckily, the men were arrested on suspicion of piracy, and the couple was freed.

Other versions of the legend say Redfield and his wife simply left their post and moved to Charleston after years of vigilance.

Either way, now separated from the island he was swore to protect, Redfield never looked back – and supposedly, Kidd never did either.

After murdering a crew member out of rage on aboard his ship, Kidd was convicted of murder and hung in the public square in London on May 23, 1701. His body was dipped in tar and hung over the River Thames to warn of the perils of piracy.

Besides that date, the legend is slim on when any of this actually happened. So it’s unclear when the treasure was actually buried on Money Island, if at all.

But Howell’s account claims that he actually met Landstone on Money Island in the 1840s, when they two dug up a rusty iron sheet and some blackened, corroded gold coins, which they believed to be all that remained from the chests. Howell said those coins were lost over time.

In 1939, the Associated Press reported two men had pulled the remnants of a massive iron chest from the sands on Money Island, but it was empty – the protective wood eaten away by shifting sands.

Owners of the island have since dug around for themselves and even had some fun with it by staging treasure hunts for kids at nighttime.

Whatever became of Money Island’s treasure is up to your belief in the legend. But one thing's for certain – even if gold has since been scavenged or carried away by the current, the little island’s legacy has survived the centuries and continues to fascinate anyone who likes to think of what could lie just below the surface.

A July 1923 painting by Jean Leon Gerome Ferris shows well-dressed pirate Capt. William Kidd (in red) hosting a party on his ship in the New York Harbor. [PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS]