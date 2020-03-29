The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported a total of 935 confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, the fifth straight day of triple-digit increases. We have stories about support groups finding new ways to connect, social distancing becoming a way of life and tips about working from home. Here is the latest information and top stories about coronavirus:

Cumberland County officials on Saturday reported the county now has 13 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Cumberland County Department of Public Health is conducting contact tracing investigations and will notify anyone who falls under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

The Moore County Health Department also said it was notified of two positive coronavirus test results Saturday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That brings the county’s total confirmed positive cases to seven, health officials said.

The two newest cases are not related to the five previous positive cases, the Moore County Health Department said in a news release.

One case was related to travel outside the state and travel outside the United States. The other appears to be the first suspected case to be classified as community spread, the release said.

Community spread means health officials don’t know how someone contracted COVID-19. They didn’t have contact with someone who has tested positive or traveled to highly impacted area as defined by the state Department of Health and Human Services, the release said.

UPCOMING

• The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a meeting Monday at 1 p.m. to consider amendments to the Cumberland County Emergency Management Ordinance to ensure the county has full authority to take actions necessary for the current public health crisis. The meeting will be available live to the public via the county’s website at co.cumberland.nc.us, Facebook and YouTube sites, as well as the Fayetteville Cumberland Education Channel (FCETV) on Spectrum Cable Channel 5. Several commissioners will be participating via teleconference.

• North Carolina’s stay-at-home order takes effect Monday at 5 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order requires people to stay home except for essential activities. It bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay six feet away. It allows essential services to remain open.

IN THE NEWS

NORTH CAROLINA’S VIRUS CASE TOTAL TOPS 900

North Carolina’s coronavirus total pushed toward 1,000 Saturday as Wake County reported 10 new confirmed cases, bringing its total to 133.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday reported a total of 935 confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, the fifth straight day of triple-digit increases. Of those, 87 people are hospitalized.

FAYETTEVILLE SUPPORT GROUPS FIND NEW WAYS TO CONNECT

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay in their homes, support groups have had to find alternative ways to get together. Officials have been urging people not to gather in large groups, forcing many support groups to forgo their regular, face-to-face meetings.

Instead, they are keeping in touch by phone, email or mobile apps. And waiting for the day they can gather again in person.

SOCIAL DISTANCING BECOMING WAY OF LIFE

The weather was exceptionally nice Saturday as Mother Nature continues her annual rite of spring.

Despite the good weather, the infectious upper respiratory novel coronavirus disease appears to have made near recluses of many of us. When out, we are being told to separate ourselves at least 6 feet from each other.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT WORKING FROM A HOME OFFICE

At first thought, the opportunity to work from home might seem fantastic — a free pass for all-day pajamas and sleeping in. But according to professionals who have experience working from home, the temptation to let these habits creep in should be averted. Here’s some advice on how to make your home workspace a point of comfort and productivity.

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

CAPE FEAR REGION CONFIRMED CASES

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of 10:35 a.m. Sunday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Numbers are updated daily by 11 a.m. Some totals reflect the number of cases reported by county health officials.

State: 1,040 (4 deaths, 18,945 completed tests, 91 currently hospitalized)

Harnett: 14 (1 death)

Cumberland: 13

Moore: 7

Hoke: 3

Lee: 2

Robeson: 2

Scotland: 2

Columbus: 1

Sampson: 1

Bladen: 0

