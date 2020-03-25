ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Lamaze Noraquarium Blake, 21, of 100 Camden Circle, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, $20,000 secured bond, June 22.

• Michael W. Smith, 46, of 3684 Yale Ave., Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a trailer, $10,000 secured bond, June 11.

• Dana Nicole Morton, 38, of 144 Cherokee Lane, New London, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for the sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor littering, $55,000 secured bond, May 1.

• Gregory Swicegood, 46, of 266 Carawood Lane, was charged with common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, $10,000 unsecured bond, July 20.

• Clarissa Wolfe, 47, of 3004 Ingleside Ave., Greensboro, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense, $1,500 secured bond, May 5.

• Ellis Ray Coleman, Jr., 30, of 139 Pinehaven Drive was served with a felony fugitive warrant out of Florida, $100,000 secured bond, April 17.