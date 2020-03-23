Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh envisions the same sense of camaraderie and support, the same special feeling that energizes her organization’s fundraiser for Type 1 diabetes research to be permeating the event again this weekend.

Just through different means this time.

The Piedmont Triad Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is moving its Alamance One Walk online Saturday, March 28, with the coronavirus outbreak forcing a reconfiguration of the traditional gathering that usually includes about 600 entrants at Elon University.

The “Re-imagined Alamance One Walk” now will become a virtual experience by way of social media, said Schaffner-Mosh, executive director of the JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter.

“It’s going to be a great way to still feel the love,” she said. “There’s such a community feeling on walk day. People come back year after year after year to do this walk. You see people that you might not see more than once or twice a year, but you always see them on walk day. It’s like a reunion.

“So this is the next-best thing. At least this way we can still have some of that love being shared, and make people feel good and positive, and like they’re in control of something when right now everything is such a big uncertain mess. It’s a really neat day, and it’s going to be a really neat day in a different way this year.”

Organizers are encouraging those who were planning to participate in the event to wear their walk team T-shirts, many of which highlight this year’s “Dr. Seuss on the Loose” theme, and take a photo or video of themselves walking or jogging — whether around their block or on a treadmill or through their neighborhood.

The photos and videos can be shared with the hashtags #ManyForOneWalk and #JDRFOneWalk on social media, and by tagging the Facebook and Twitter accounts of the JDRF, WGHP Fox8 and the Times-News.

“This still gives us a chance to see each other, and gives us something positive to think about and focus on,” Schaffner-Mosh said. “People can go on our Facebook page any time during the day and get little snippets of love and support, and see people walking or running or riding their bikes or whatever – even earlier than walk day. If they send them to us earlier, we’ll put it all together into one big montage.”

Burlington’s John McDonald is serving as the corporate chair for Saturday’s walk. Organizers of the event said late last week that more than $100,000 already has been raised.

“It’s a special celebration,” Schaffner-Mosh said. “Usually, especially if you’re a kid with Type 1 diabetes, walk day is your favorite day of the year because you’re not alone. There are hundreds of other people walking in support of you. There are dozens and dozens of other people there who have Type 1, who know what you go through every day.”