The coronavirus pandemic has changed the daily lives for many families while the country takes measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases, but some are choosing to see the good that can come out of the restrictions and closures being announced.

This time of year would normally be filled with after-school soccer practices and dinner-on-the-go for the Montgomery family in Swansboro, and they have found a silver lining in the slow down.

“Normally we’d be really busy with all the school activities and soccer practices. It is good to slow down,” said Angela Montgomery, who was enjoying a late afternoon stroll in the park with her husband, Matt, and their daughters Brooke, 10 and 7-year-old twins Autumn and Olivia.

The Swansboro recreation center and programs are canceled until at least April 6, leaving the park a quiet spot to take in some outdoor time during this week’s warm days while following recommended social distancing to avoid close contact with others.

The Montgomery family walked their dog, Dos, along the multi-purpose path near their home, taking a break from the inside activities of the day.

The extra time to be together as a family and take a “time out” is one of the good things that has come from an otherwise stressful situation as the community deals with the impacts of a global pandemic affecting public health and the economy.

“I think it is the slowing down that has been a good thing and it is making us appreciate the time we spend together more,” Angela Montgomery said.

Ashley Gurley was out on a bike ride with her daughters Lydia, 12, Oaklie, 5, and Paisley, 7, on a sunny afternoon this week while her husband, Andrew Gurley, was at home with their sons, Dallas, 3, and Denver, 2, while he did a little online work with his students.

Andrew Gurley, a teacher and football and basketball coach at Croatan High School, is now working at home as all K-12 schools across North Carolina transition to online and remote studies.

With football season behind him and high school athletic seasons on hold due to coronavirus concerns, Andrew Gurley has been at home with his family a lot more than usual.

“He’s still working with his students but it is nice to have him home,” Ashley Gurley said. “It almost feels like summer. The silver lining for us has been the family time.”

While their daughters haven’t seen much change as far as school work as they are already homeschooled, they love having their dad home more often.

Lydia Gurley pitches for her softball team, which her dad also coaches. With recreational athletics also postponed for now, Lydia has been getting in some one-on-one practice time with her dad.

“I think it’s great. I like having him at home and being able to practice with him,” she said.

Ashley Gurley said her family is doing what they can to make the best of a bad situation and trying to stick to recommendations to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

“We have board games, lots of books and got a tent to spend the night in the backyard,” she said. “We’re trying to have fun with it.”

After coronavirus concerns have closed facilities, some state parks are taking advantage of the unexpected free time.

The visitor’s center is closed at Hammocks Beach State Park and only the trails are open for public use right now, so staff are finding alternate ways to stay busy, from virtual activities to maintenance projects that need to be done.

“We’re getting to a lot of backlogged projects that we haven’t had time to do,” said Park Superintendent Sarah Kendrick.

One of those projects is repairs to the barracks on Bear Island used by the interns who monitor turtle nesting activities on the island. The barracks were flooded during Hurricane Florence and couldn’t be used last nesting season, requiring interns to be transported to and from the island each day rather than allowing them to stay on the island.

“The students work at night so it is nice when they are able to stay on the island,” Kendrick said.

If all goes well, the barracks will be back in use soon.

“As long as everything is back open, we hope to have the barracks back in use,” Kendrick said.

