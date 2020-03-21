Eighteen years ago, Stan Walker, a local retired Marine, bought a 1983 International 6045 bus. As a scout master, he purchased the bus to get his Boy Scout troop to and from camp outs, but in the years since he and Joe Houle, another retired Marine, have been using the bus to transport Marines in the area to volunteer at events throughout the community.

“Whenever the community got volunteers, we would transport the volunteers from the base to that event, then pick them up and take them back,” Houle explained. “We never charged anything, that was just something we did for the community and for nonprofits, and to get the Marines off the base to do something besides sitting in the barracks without much to do.”

Typically, the big white bus, which proudly sports the words “Boy Scout Troop 216” on either side, picks the Marines up from the base in the morning and drops them off in evening to help events go off without a hitch. However, now Walker and Houle and an army of friends and family must use their personal vehicles to shuttle the Marines back and forth, as the bus is out of commission.

Even something as simple as an oil change is expensive, requiring gallons of oil and multiple filters, and now the 36-year-old bus has electrical issues as well as needing regular maintenance, Walker said. It has been determined the cost of repairing the bus exceeds the cost of replacing it altogether.

Walker and Houle both agree they’ll do whatever needs to be done to continue supporting the community in this way.

“If we can’t get the bus fixed or we can’t get another to replace it, then we’re going to have to find more people to help volunteer with their vehicles to pick up and drop off the Marines,” Walker said.

One of the many events Walker and Houle support is the Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual gala. They have helped staff this event with anywhere from 20 to 30 Marine volunteers from Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River over the last 12 years, said Lee Ann Thomas, the executive director of the Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“It’s a lot of manual labor,” Thomas said. “They unload all of the water and soft drinks, everything off the trucks, set up all the tables. Without them helping us, it would take us days to get this set up.”

Thomas said when they didn’t show up in the bus, she thought he may have just parked it somewhere else, because the Marines still showed up to help.

“Joe never said, ‘My bus isn’t working,’” Thomas said. “He didn’t let me down when he was struggling; he found another way.”

In order to get Walker, Houle, and their volunteers on the road again, Thomas has organized a GoFundMe with a goal of $4,000 to go towards a new bus, and just over half of the funds have been raised.

“It’s important to give back to the community but it’s also important to get young Marines off the base and interacting with civilians out in town,” Houle said. “This community, being as friendly a community as it is, enjoys interacting with the young Marines and Sailors.”

If you would like to contribute to the cause, the GoFundMe fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/volunteer-bus