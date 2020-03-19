Thursday

Mar 19, 2020 at 12:53 AM


Testing sites:


AdventHealth Hendersonville opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site


Drive-thru coronavirus screenings offered at Blue Ridge Community College


Hotlines for physical and mental health


Nurse hotlines, mental health help lines available in Henderson, Transylvania counties


Help with food, living costs


Henderson County schools to provide meals to students


IAM to continue services; Meals on Wheels needs volunteers


Supporting local businesses


What’s open, closed on Hendersonville’s Main Street? In Henderson County? Businesses make changes to stay open


LoveHendo.com launching to support local businesses in Hendersonville area


Community resources


Cancellations, postponements due to coronavirus in Henderson, Polk, Transylvania counties


Transylvania County updates: Schools to provide meals; Closures, resources


Hendersonville government announces facility restrictions, cancellations


Henderson County Public Library, Parks and Recreation limit access


Henderson County schools Learn From Home details