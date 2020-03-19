As Alamance County schools maneuver through the uncharted territory of providing online instruction to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Principal Robert Drummond from Turrentine Middle School is taking a proactive approach to ensure all of his students have access to class materials.

Drummond, along with other Turrentine Middle and ABSS Central Office staff, visited five Burlington apartment complexes Wednesday, March 18, to check in with students and drop off packets of educational resources and nonperishable foods.

“We started at Tucker Street Apartments and went to The Brittany [Apartments] after that. Those are our two highest-need areas,” Drummond said. “That’s where we also delivered food bags that were put together by the community and our social work office.”

Drummond also stopped by West Pointe Apartments, Glenwood Apartments and The Residences at Forestdale to drop off educational packets.

“We tried to hit out two primary areas with the highest concentration of kids that had the highest needs, and then the others were chosen for proximity to other complexes … and local businesses so parents that might still be at work could jump off for a 15-minute break and be right there,” he said.

Resources were provided to students who reported not having digital access for continued learning at their homes, and Drummond said the school will continuously monitor who has access and who still needs additional materials. Students who have digital access are encouraged to continue using those resources.

“We’re going to reassess how many students we have that notified us that they didn’t have access to a device or Internet at home, see where there addresses are, and see if we can concentrate another drop-off,” Drummond said. “Or if we need to start knocking on doors and simply handing packets to the folks we know have not been able to get them yet.”

The packets of worksheets use average scores for each grade level to make the materials uniform. Drummond said packets cover the four core areas of English, math, science and social studies, but include other course work, like foreign language, CTE and even physical education.

“We’re all learning this at the same time,” he said. “The parents have shown us great patience. Kids are kids, and they come in and say, ‘Do I have to do all of this work?’”

All of the material is a review of previously learned material.

“I don’t know that anybody really knows the best path, but we’re choosing our best path,” Drummond said of the unconventional approach.

Drummond made contact with approximately 35 students Wednesday, according to ABSS Public Information Officer Jenny Faulkner.

“We understand that coming out here still may not get everybody, but we also just wanted our community to see us out and about,” Drummond said. “We want to let them know we’re still here for them, we’re still engaged, and we’re still working every day to try to make sure that they have [access] … during this truly unprecedented time.”

For any students or parents who missed the drop-offs, packets have been left at apartment complex offices, and more are available at the schools.

“We left numerous packets,” Drummond said, “and I’m going to announce tonight on our ConnectEd that packets have been left there, and if they need more, simply call the school and we’ll hand-deliver them.”

