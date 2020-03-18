ROBBINS — A couple was arrested on child abuse charges after a 3-month-old was injured, according to a press release.

On March 10, deputies responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in reference to a baby being treated for suspicious injuries.

Moore County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated the case and found the injuries to the child were non-accidental. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

On March 16, Amber Frye Collins, 23, of Robbins, and Tyler James Collins, 25, of Robbins, were arrested and each was charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of felony child neglect (non-assaultive).

Both were confined to the Moore County Detention Center under $500,000 secured bonds. They are expected to appear in Moore County District Court on April 22.