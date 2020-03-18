CarolinaEast Health System facilities, which includes CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, will begin screening all patients and visitors for signs of or potential exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 beginning Wednesday, March 18 before they are allowed in their facilities. The screenings will include the medical center, surgery center and physician practices.

CarolinaEast staff will be asking patients and visitors specific questions at all points of entry that will identify whether they should undergo further evaluation before being allowed into the health system facilities, according to a Wednesday evening press release. A tent has also been set up outside the emergency department to serve as a shelter to screen patients before they enter the building and a protocol is in place for those showing symptoms. According to CarolinaEast Health System, the restrictions are meant to ensure staff and other patients and visitors are not exposed unnecessarily.

“Currently, we do not have any COVID-19 patients at our hospital, but are working closely with many public health officials and have determined these additional precautions are necessary at this time,” says Dr. Ron May, vice president of Medical Affairs at CarolinaEast Health System. “During this outbreak, it is important for us to identify everyone entering our facilities for history of travel outside the U.S. and for fever or cough that may mean they have COVID-19 or an acute respiratory infection.”

All visitors coming to a CarolinaEast facility during this temporary restricted visitation will be screened during each visit, even if they have been screened during another visit.

Visitor restrictions previously implemented for CarolinaEast facilities, including no more than two immediate family members age 12 and over per patient, will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, the hospital cafeteria is closed to the general public and the dining-in seating area is closed to everyone.