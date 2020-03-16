The Burlington City Council will hear a community assessment from Healthy Alamance, review seven consent agenda items and host three public hearings Tuesday, March 17.

After a community assessment report from Healthy Alamance, the council will consider the following consent agenda items:

• To approve requests from the Traffic Commission to establish no parking any time on Peace Lane from Stokes Street to its terminus, and on Rayon Street between utility poles in the middle of the street; to stripe center left-turn lane, travel lanes and bicycle pavement markings on Bonnar Bridge Parkway from Mackintosh Drive to the terminus with Loch Ridge Drive and Ingle Dairy Road, on Ingle Dairy Road from Bonnar Bridge Parkway to terminus/city limits, and on Loch Ridge Drive from Bonnar Bridge Parkway to the terminus; and to add bicycle pavement markings on those segments and extend to Danbrook Road;

• To approve a recommendation from the Historic Preservation Commission to apply for a Historic Preservation Fund grant to facilitate surveying the existing historic districts, and possibly expanding areas to determine historical significance and eligibility;

• To authorize the city to retain Stout, Stuart, McGowen & King LLP for services for the fiscal 2019–20 annual audit;

• To allow Link Transit to be fare-free for National Get on Board Day on April 16;

• To approve a professional engineering services agreement between Burlington and Ramey Kemp & Associates Inc. for staff services in transportation engineering and operations in the city’s Transportation Department.

• To award a one-year contract extension to Transdev Services Inc. at a rate of $52.92 per passenger trip for the paratransit service of Link Transit effective July 1 through June 30, 2021.

• To award a one-year contract extension to Transdev Services Inc. at a rate of $52.46 per revenue hour for the fixed route service of Link Transit effective July 1 through June 30, 2021.

Three public hearings will be held including:

• A public hearing to rezone 1714 and 1746 Carolina Mill Road, and 1717 Carolina Road, which recently have been annexed by the city, to Light Industrial;

• A public hearing to consider amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance to address grammatical errors and some deletions or additions, as recommended by city staff; and

• A public hearing to consider amendments to Chapters 2, 14, 22 and 37 of the city’s Code of Ordinances with the goal of improving the effectiveness of code enforcement.

