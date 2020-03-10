This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company
Name: Mila Reaves
School: Cedar Grove Middle School
Grade: 6th
Best subject: Math, Avid
Worst subject: ELA, social studies
Favorite quote or saying: Never give up
What drives you crazy? People having no manners
What makes you happy? Being around my friends and family
Favorite book: Wonder
Favorite movie: Emoji movie, Wonder
Favorite color: Teal
Favorite food: Chocolate ice cream
What do you do for fun? Exercise, jump on trampoline, ride bike, ride four wheeler
Whom do you admire and why? Jesus and family because they care for me, and Jesus died on the cross for us.
What are your educational goals? To go to UNCC and be successful
What are your career goals? I am still thinking about it.
For Kim Harmon, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Mila sets her sights high and goes after them with much enthusiasm. She is very positive and willing to help her peers in any capacity. She asks questions to make sure she undertands what is being asked of her. She shares her dreams and goals with her classmates and teachers. Mila completes her assignments in a timely manner and looks for additional work to be done.
