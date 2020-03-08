SUN. MARCH 8

“The Snow Queen”: City Ballet presents a full-length ballet, based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. 2 p.m. doors, 3 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. Tickets: $12.36–$18.54. Details: https://wilsoncentertickets.com/ or 910-362-7999.

“The Sound of Music”: By Opera House Theatre, 3 p.m. at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. $25-33. Discounts for seniors, students, military and first responders. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

MON., MARCH 9

Cape Fear Audubon Society: Presents “What's in a Bird's Name?” with guest speaker Nate Swicki, the American Birding Association's digital media manager and host of ABA podcast, 7 p.m. at Halyburton Park (Event Center), 4099 S. 17th St., Wilmington. Free, open to the public. Details: https://capefearaudubon.org/.

WED., MARCH 11

2020 Wilmington Theater Awards: StarNews Media, in association with Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, will present the ninth annual Wilmington Theater Awards, 7:30 p.m. at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Hosted by award-winning actor Fracaswell “Cas” Hyman, the event will honor stellar local performers and feature performances from the best shows of 2019. Winners will be announced in 22 categories honoring those on stage and off. The red carpet starts at 6 p.m., and a reception will be held in the ballroom before the show to honor the nominees. Tickets: $20. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org/ or 910-632-2285.

THU., MARCH 12

“Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic”: Presented by Pineapple Shaped Lamps, 7:30 p.m. March 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 and 3 p.m. March 15, 22, 28 at Ruth & Bucky Stein Studio Theatre. Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. “Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic” is a Potter-inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else’s story. Tickets: $20 (Thursdays), $28 general admission, $25 students and seniors. - Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

FRI., MARCH 13

Best Foot Forward: Presented by New Hanover County Schools. 7 p.m. at at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. A presentation of artistic excellence featuring elementary, middle and high school students. Acting, dancing, singing, and playing instruments to musical selections from across the decades. BFF Art show opens at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilma Daniels Gallery next door. LLive preshow music begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: 10. Details: https://wilsoncentertickets.com/ or 910-362-7999.

Introduction to iNaturalist: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Halyburton Park, Wilmington. Free. Register at /webreg.wilmingtonnc.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/wbsplash.html. In this hour-long workshop, learn how the citizen science app iNaturalist can help you identify, document, and discover local wildlife and plants. Participants will also learn how to join the City Nature Challenge at the end of April.

SAT., MARCH 14

Pi Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St, Sunset Beach. Visitors can enjoy free Pi-themed activities in the Paul Dennis Science Hall during the day and then check out the 7 p.m. premiere of Seeing: A Photons Journey Through Space, narrated by Neil DeGrasse Tyson. The show will be followed by an in-depth look at the history of telescopes by planetarium educator Alan Brown. Admission for 7 p.m. event is $9.50 adults, $8.50 ages 62 and over, $7.50 ages 3-12, free to members and ages 2 and under. Details: https://museumplanetarium.org/ or 910-575-0033.

Hidden Battleship: Noon-4:30 p.m. $50 per person, $45 for Friends members or active military. Registration and payment are due no later than Thursday, March 12. Call 910-399-9101 to register. Behind-the-scenes tour of unrestored areas of the Battleship in small groups with guides. Guests explore the bow, third deck, Engine room #1, superstructure, reefer, aft diesel, etc. The Azalea Coast Radio Club will explain their work. Open to ages 16 and over. Not appropriate for those who cannot climb narrow ladders. Wear warm, comfortable clothing, and sturdy, rubber-soled shoes. Bring your camera.

Banquet of Baroque: Presented by the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. Music of Baroque masters Handel and Bach with a side order of selections from Italian and French composers. Tickets: $17-$47 plus fees and sales tax. Details: https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or 910-362-7999.