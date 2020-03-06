ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Ashely Nicole Clouse, 31, of 4942 S. N.C. Highway 150, was charged with two first degree burglary and two counts of larceny of a firearm, $50,000.

• Robert Vaughn Meadows, 37, of 1402 Old Concord Road, Salisbury, was charged with first degree burglary, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, $50,000 secured bond, March 17.

• Desmond Isaiah Cade, 32, of 203 Garden Drive, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, April 2.

• Shanasia Chicana Jenkins, 24, of 100 Washington St., was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana up to a half ounce, $1,000 secured bond, April 3.

• Jonathan Thomas Lawhorn Sr., 46, of 803 Oaklawn Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession with the intent of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, March 31.

• Amy Porter Scott, 48, 1023 Hinkle Lane, Apt. 20, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, March 31.

• Wylhelm Franklin Dawkins Jr., 22, of 700 Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with second degree burglary, attempted second degree burglary, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, $40,000 secured bond, April 23.

• Wylhelm Franklin Dawkins Jr., 22, of 700 Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, $50,000 secured bond, April 23.

• Kimberly Kinzer Ashburn, 43, of 2831 Spangenberg Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for the sell or distribution of a controlled substance, $5,000 secured bond, April 7.

• Kimberly Dawn Childress, 38, of 2831 Spangenburg Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $50,000 secured bond, April 28.

• Nicolas Allen Reynolds, 38, of 2831 Spangenburg Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $50,000 secured bond, April 28.

• Cory Derrick Williams, 26, of 208 Federal St., was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, $15,000 secured bond, March 10.

• Zachary Scott Coble, 27, of 3933 Tanglebrook, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, $2,000 unsecured appearance bond.

• Cody Coulter, 27, of 5186 High Point Road, Lot 32, Kernersville, was charged with felony larceny, $5,000 secured bond, April 17.

• Billy Dwight Hedrick Sr., 83, of 2204 Marion Drive, was charged with two counts of obtaining property under false pretense, $2,000 secured bond, March 10.

• Jerome Christopher Wright, 36, of 205 Lakeview Drive, Apt. E, Thomasville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, April 29.

• Donald Edward Roberts, 49, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony habitual felons, $50,000 secured bond, March 9.

• Joshua Ronald William Warren, 27, of 5675 Old Thomasville Road, Lot 2, High Point, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, $10,000 secured bond, March 30.

• Kimberly Natasha Ensley, 30, of 200 Murphy Drive, Apt. 128, was charged with habitual larceny, misdemeanor larceny of all other, misdemeanor second degree trespassing, $7,000 secured bond, March 24.

• Cory Dakeydrick Williams, 26, of 4 Walltown St., was charged with forced breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, motor vehicle theft, $25,000 secured bond, March 24.

• Steven Wayne Lockhart, 28, of 7149 Old Salisbury Road, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, March 24.

• Ashley Leukas Shepherd, 37, of 471 Baney Drive, was charged with three counts of obtaining drugs by fraud, $25,000 secured bond, March 26.

• Corey Deron Borders, 40, of 114 Tremont St., Apt. A, Thomasville, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault, $20,000 secured bond, March 9.

• Brett Holland Prince, 27, homeless of Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor communicating threats, no bond, March 19.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• Jewelry and cash valued at $5,100 was reported stolen between Feb. 7 and Feb. 28 from a residence on Jackson Square Drive