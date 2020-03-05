The highly anticipated Signal Ridge Apartments has opened on Signal Hill Road in Hendersonville and, not surprisingly in a county with an affordable housing shortage, most of the units are already spoken for.

The 60-unit development, located at 34 Signal Ridge Court, is now leasing its three-bedroom units. Regional Property Manager Amanda Case said the one- and two-bedroom units have already been filled.

The development consists of three apartment buildings and a clubhouse on 8 acres of land at the intersection of Signal Hill Road and Hyder Street.

There are eight one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments.

The developer used low-income tax credits for the project. Rents are $540 a month for a one-bedroom unit, $650 for a two-bedroom unit and $720 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Units come with fully equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans in every room and outside storage.

Amenities include a fitness center, laundry center, clubhouse and picnic area.

To apply, individuals can contact Signal Ridge Apartments at 828-694-3802 or signalridgeapts@gmail.com