Kraybill, Wildeboer, Cavenaugh all set for general election in November

Republican New Hanover County Board of Education candidates Stephanie Kraybill, Pete Wildeboer and Janice Cavenaugh advanced from Tuesday’s primary election.

The three will move on to face Democrats Hugh McManus, Chris Meek and Stephanie Walker in November.

The six candidates will be vying for three seats on the board and will replace current chairwoman Lisa Estep, current vice chair David Wortman, and Jeannette Nichols, who has served on the board since 2000. None filed for re-election this year.

With all of the county’s 43 precincts reporting, Kraybill had 11,053 votes, Wildeboer fininshed with 10,952 votes, Cavenaugh had 10,577 votes and Frederick Fisher finished with 8,567 votes.

All three candidates have experience in the education field. Cavenaugh, 68, served on the school board for 26 years (through 2018). Kraybill, 58, has been an active volunteer and substitute teacher since 1998. Wildeboer, 57, is a retired principal, assistant principal, teacher, coach and athletic director.

A board of education member makes $1,061 monthly; the chairperson makes $1,277.

Tuesday's results are unofficial until the county canvass on March 13.