RANDLEMAN — The Randolph Arts Guild's annual rummage sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4.

Don't miss out on these bargain-basement deals. Looking for dinnerware or small kitchen electronics? They have it. Looking for a beautiful baby crib? They have it. How about furniture — dining tables, chairs, sofas and side tables? They have that, too. Join them the first weekend in April to snag these amazing deals and help support the Randolph Arts Guild.

The sale will be in Randleman, off Commerce Square.

For best selection and to get the valuables you really want, come on Friday and get in line early. Admission for First Dibs Friday Evening is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will still be a lot of treasures on Saturday, April 4, and admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m.