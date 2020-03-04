An incumbent and three newcomers to public office will move on to the November general election in the race for four seats on the Onslow County Board of Education, according to Tuesday night primary election results.

Incumbent school board member Ken Reddic as well as Melissa Oakley, Joseph Speranza and Eric Whitfield won the Republic party’s nominations.

Reddic was the top vote-getter, receiving 9,329 votes, or 24.16% of the votes cast. Oakley followed with 8,251 votes, or 21.37% of the total votes.

Reddic thanked the voters who came out to support him as well as the many volunteers who helped him at the polls.

He said they can now focus on the general election in November.

"This is a long process with 15 early voting days. I’m looking forward to getting this (primary) behind us and moving forward to November," Reddic said.

With Reddic’s win in the primary, the November ballot will include four school board incumbents and four challengers seeking the four open seats on the Board of Education.

Oakley is excited to secure a spot on the November ballot.

"I’m sitting here and it is kind of a surreal moment of ‘wow,’" Oakley said Tuesday night as results with all but one precinct reporting were in.

Despite the challenges that came with a competitive race, Oakley said the hard work and dedication paid off.

"I’m looking forward to continuing to earn the faith and trust of the voters to be able to go forward in November," Oakley added.

Speranza garnered 5,678 votes, or 14.7% of the vote total, to join the Republican nominees. He could not be reached for comment.

Whitfield rounded out the fourth nomination with 5,629 votes, or 14.58% of the votes cast.

As they look ahead to the November election, Whitfield said one thing that makes him different from the other candidates is that he is an advocate for the taxpayer and making sure citizens aren’t taxed unfairly when it comes to education funding.

Laura Deptola, and Crystal (Christy) Lopez, newcomers to running for office, didn’t get the votes needed for a nomination but Lopez said she has no regrets about running and meeting so many people in the process.

"I was able to find out more about the things happening in the schools," Lopez said.

Lopez said she will remain involved in the community and specifically in efforts to address bullying in schools and helping homeschooling families.

Lopez received 5,047 votes, or 13.07% of ballots cast. Deptola received 4,681 votes, 12.12% of votes cast.

Democrat Takenya Kaprice LaBriado, the only Democratic candidate to file, did not have a primary so her name will automatically appear on the November general election ballot.

Incumbent school board members Pam Thomas, Paul Wiggins and Earl Taylor, all candidates unaffiliated with a political party, also earned a place on the November ballot through a petition process.

Election night results remain unofficial until certified by the vote canvass.

