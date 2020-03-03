Students at West Davidson will be busy this month planning for the 2020-21 school year. Juniors received their registration materials today while the sophomores will get their materials tomorrow and freshmen on Thursday.

Student services will be available in the commons area to assist students with their schedules each day until March 13 from 6-8 p.m. A special meeting will be held March 11. Any student taking an Advanced Placement course is required to attend this meeting along with their parents. All student applications are due to the appropriate people by 3:05 p.m. March 16, and on March 18 all complete registration sheets are to be turned into each student’s first period teacher.

Juniors will register during first, second and fourth periods on March 20, sophomores will register during first, second and fourth periods on March 23 and freshman will register during first, second and fourth periods on March 24.

These are a lot of dates to remember, so if students or parents have any questions Student Services will be glad to help.

Eighth grade students at Tyro Middle School have until the end of this week to make decisions about the 2020-21 school year.

Davidson Early College High School Applications are due to the Guidance Department no later than 3 p.m. March 6 and March 22 is the last day to complete an application for Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy. This will conclude the registration activities for this year. If parents have questions, they can contact Tonya Alexander at (336) 242-5632.

Kindergarten registration ongoing

Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is in full swing. To be eligible to register, a child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020. You must also register in your child’s school district. If you have any questions call Tyro Elementary School at (336) 242-5760.

Celebrating Dr. Seuss

This is Read Across America Week at Tyro Elementary School and they are honoring Dr. Seuss and some of his books. Tuesday’s honored book was “Fox in Sox” and students and staff wore their craziest socks. Wednesday’s book will be “Cat in the Hat” and students are allowed to wear their most special or crazy hats. “Green Eggs and Ham” will be the book for Thursday and all are encouraged to wear green. Friday’s book will the “The Lorax.” During the day, students and staff can dress in their finest tutus, truffulas and mustaches.

Be a part of career day

Students love Career Day. Tyro Elementary School will host Career Day March 18 from 8-10:30 a.m. They are looking for folks who would like to share some of their work experiences with a 15-20-minute presentation. If you are interested in helping out, please contact Casey Carter, guidance counselor at the school. You can also find a sign-up form at tiny.cc/tescareer.

Church to host barbecue dinner

The Comfort Class of Good Hope United Methodist Church will host its annual barbecued pork dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. March 28. Plates include barbecue, bun, slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a drink. Plates are $9 and all monies raised will go to help local missions.

Never a dull day at the library

There are several activities scheduled at the West Davidson Library for the month.

Beginning in March the library will be having Teen Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. and story time will continue to be every Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. Book Club will meet with Sedley and 6 p.m. March 12 and at 9:30 a.m. March 13 a Pot’o Gold craft for adults will be offered. At 10:30 a.m. March 14 Animal CARE Foundation / Cat Lover’s Café will gather and just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Irish Trivia will be at 6:30 p.m. March 16. If you have any questions about these events or other activities offered by the Library, call at (336) 853-4800.

Senior Moments plans next meeting

Senior Moments next meeting will be at 11 a.m. March 17 at Tyro United Methodist Church. A musical program will be presented by Chuck Nance. Please call Lorie Mast at (336) 239-0726 or email her at lmast@tyroumc.org if you would like to join them for lunch.

Widows, widowers and singles

The next scheduled meeting of WWS will be at 5:30 p.m. March 17 at the Village Grill in Lexington. The group is growing and all are invited. For more information, contact Phyllis Comer at (336) 470-3399.

Prayers are always appreciated

Please add to your daily prayer list Bill Swicegood, Rogene Pressley, Lance Barrett, Callie Wynn, Dale Peck, Fred Mock, Len Prevette and the families of Ollie Easter, William Shipton and Janet Nance.

To report news of Tyro, call Linda Dougan at (336) 853-6981 or email at lsdougan@yahoo.com.