Not all candidates’ financial information is available yet, but among those who have filed fundraising reports with the State Board of Elections, a Republican state House incumbent and Democratic county commissioner hopeful have raised the most.

First-quarter campaign finance reports were due Feb. 25. Not all the candidates have filed reports for this election, and not all of those who have file reports for this quarter. The Times-News is publishing available information about local candidates competing in the March 3 primary election arranged by the donation amounts.

N.C. HOUSE, District 64, Republican primary

Dennis Riddell (incumbent): $20,500

$4,000 — David L. Dennis, retired, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

$2,500 — Kyra Veatch, executive, Valet Living, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

$2,000 — Duke Energy Corp. PAC

$1,500 — Rural Electric Action Program, Raleigh

$1,000 — Committee to Elect Mark Brody, Monroe; Kochpac — Koch Industries Inc. PAC, Washington; McGuire Woods Federal PAC Fund, Richmond, Va.; N.C. Homebuilders Association, Raleigh

$650 — Sam Powell, executive, self-employed, Burlington

$500 — Thomas Chandler Jr., president, Chandler Concrete; Robert Chandler, executive, Chandler Concrete; T.E. Chandler, executive, Chandler Concrete; F.D. Hornaday III, executive, Knit Wear Fabrics, Burlington; Bradford Koury, executive, Carolina Hosiery, Burlington; J. Thomas Lindley Jr., real estate, Burlington

$300 — Randy Cox

$275 — David Scott, retired, Mebane;

$250 — James Copland, Copland Fabrics; Dionis Griffin, Burlington; Mark Kemp, dentist, Burlington; Roger Owens, retired, Snow Camp

$200 — Philip Bell, Bell Optometric Clinic; K.B. Brown, retired; Chris Davis, retired; Dale Lambert, CEO, Randolph Electric Membership Corp., Bennett

$100 — Charles Canaday, banker; Joyce Fuquay, retired, Snow Camp; Michael Holt, business manager, Buckner Heavy Lift Cranes, Burlington; John Jordan, owner, Jordan Properties, Saxapahaw; C. Allen Page, political consultant, Elon; Janice Richardson, secretary, Best Electric of Burlington, Elon; Billy Keith Vickrey, Burlington; Hugh Webster, retired, Burlington (Webster is the sitting Register of Deeds); Bynum Sharpe Sr., Carolina Homes Burlington, Burlington

$150 — Aggregated individual contributions

Peter McClelland (challenger): $17,192 in contributions reported Nov. 19–Dec. 31. The committee’s 2020 first quarter report was not available from the Board of Elections this week.

$5,400 — Robert Arnold, CEO, Threat Sketch, Lewisville; Ann Marie McClelland, home care aid, Aroga Home Care, Waxhaw; William McClelland, CEO, Cornerstone ENT, Waxhaw

$592 — Peter McClelland, candidate, in-house counsel, Threat Sketch, Burlington

$150 — Robyn Stacy-Humphries, physician, Charlotte

$100 — Christie Shaw, student, UNC School of Law, Cary; Mark Moser, human resources, The Davidson Group, Greensboro

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, Democratic primary

Bob Byrd: $14,281

$1,447 — Rosie Haller, art director, Journalistic Inc., Durham

$1,000 — Edmund Gant, retired, Burlington

$500 — Leonorah Stout, retired, Burlington; William C. Scott Sr., retired, Burlington; Fairfax Reynolds, retired, Burlington; Thomas Chandler, retired, Burlington

$350 — Jeffrey A. Andrews, retired, Burlington

$300 — William Traynor, self-employed, Pellham, N.H.; R. Keith Brady, retired, Burlington; Dale Stearns, Stearns Ford, Burlington

$250 — Charles Harris, retired, Burlington; Mandy Eaton, healthcare administrator, Cone Health, Burlington; Alan Crouch, sales, HUB, Burlington; Robert Chandler, Ready Mix Concrete Co., Burlington; Thomas Chandler Jr., constructions, Ready Mix Concrete Co., Burlington; Wesley Baldwin, retired, Whitsett; Nettie Baldwin, retired Whitsett

$205 — Helen S. Kirchen, retired, Elon

$200 — Phillip Savage, retired, Graham; Betty Savage, retired, Graham; Dixie Rogers, homemaker, Graham; Laura Murray, physician, Cone Health, Graham; Clay Hemrick Jr., retired, Burlington; Russel Guy, not employed, Burlington; Dag Egede-Nissen, retired, Burlington; John A. Peterson Jr., insurance agent, J.A. Peterson Inc., Elon

$170 — Linda Cykert, Elon University instructor, Burlington

$162 — Charles Beard, musician, Music & Arts, Burlington

$150 — Steven House, professor, Elon University, Burlington

$125 — Sarah Currin, retired, Burlington; John Currin, retired, Burlington; Katherine Roberson, retired, Burlington; James Roberson, retired, Burlington

$100 — Dorothy Yarborough, retired, Burlington; J. Jeffrey Tudor, retired, Graham; Caroline Troxler, retired, Elon; Michael Touloupas, dentist, Burlington; Cynthia Touloupas, dentist, Burlington; Rex Street, retired, Elon; June F. Reid, retired, Burlington; Anne Powell, community volunteer, Burlington; John O’Keefe, recruiter, O’Keefe Search, Burlington; Wanda Newlin, retired, Haw River; Gregory Murray, retired, Graham; Uriel Mendez, self-employed architect, Burlington; Kay McMullan, retired, Graham; Michaelyn McClure, retired, Graham; Megan McClure, director of advancement, Elon University, Graham; Griffin McClure III, owner Green and McClure Furniture, Graham; Barbara Mayo, retired, Burlington; Lucy Kernodle, retired, Graham; Steve Huffman, self-employed educator, Elon; Ed Hooks, retired, Mebane (Mebane mayor); Brenda C. Hampton, retired, Elon; Rose Ann Gant, retired, Burlington; Catherine Dusenberry, retired, Burlington; James B. Crouch Jr., self-employed insurance, Burlington; Don Chaplin, retired, Burlington; Jane Beck, retired, Burlington; David Andes, not employed, Elon; John Brooks, sales, Brooks Associates Quality Components Inc., Burlington; Priscilla Starling, retired, Burlington

$75 — Carole Tarry, retired, Burlington; Joseph Pardue, insurance, HUB International, Burlington; Charles Flinner, retired, Burlington

$1,722 — aggregated individual contributions

Anthony Pierce: $2,041

$500 — Spencer Tolliver, educator, Boys and Girls Club, San Francisco; Frank Ascott, self employed, Hillsborough

$356 — Carolyn Nelson, self employed, Burlington

$100 — Christopher Sieberlich Sr., Kam, Murata Electronics, Holly Springs; Deborah Patillo, office, Duke, Durham

$70 — Philistine Bryant, CRA, Covance, Durham

$340 — 11 aggregated individual contributions

Kristen Powers: $1,220

$500 — Tom Powers, bus driver, North River Collaborative, Braintree, Mass.

$250 — Bill Traynor, partner, Trusted Space, Saxapahaw

$146 — Daniel Woldorff, sales and operation coordinator, Seal the Seasons LLC, Chapel Hill

$125 — Warren McPherson, not employed, Portland, Ore.

$100 — Karen Lewis, not employed, Elon

$75 — Ann Wooten, not employed, Burlington

$120 — aggregated individual contributions

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, District 15A, Seat 3, Republican Primary

Julian Doby: $3,045

$500 — Billy Sipe, Sipe Roofing and General Contracting, Snow Camp; William May, Burlington; Anthony Broadway, Broadway Bail Bonds, Haw River

$495 — George Crotts, Graham Furniture Mart, Graham

$300 — aggregated individual contributions

$250 — Larry Lee, Burlington

$100 — Teresa Jeffries, Super Save Pawn, Burlington; Tracey Haith, Super Save Pawn, Burlington; Kenneth Clendenin, Super Save Pawn, Burlington; William Gore, Retired, Elon; Terry Gauldin, Backwoods, Whitsett

Rick Champion: $1,720 as of Dec. 31, all from the candidate

