School: Cedar Grove Middle


Grade: 6


Best Subjects: ELA/Avid


Worst Subject: Math


Favorite Quote or Saying: You can do it.


What drives you crazy? No manners


What makes you happy? Family and friends


Favorite Book: Positively Izzy


Favorite Movie: Emoji Movie


Favorite Color: Blue


Favorite Food: Hershey’s bar


What do you do for fun? Going outside


Whom do you admire the most and why? Family/Jesus, because I love my family and Jesus so much.


Educational goals: To get A’s and B’s


Career goal: To be an architect


For Kim Harmon, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Mya is a student who continuously strives to put forth her best in all her classes! She enjoys collaborating with her fellow classmates and is always willing to help those who are in need. Mya’s work is neat, orderly and complete.


