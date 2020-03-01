Although there’s a proposal to relocate the railroad line that runs through heart of the city, NCDOT says CSX Beltline needs improvements now.

WILMINGTON -- The N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) made it clear that regardless of the fate of the stalled Cape Fear Crossing, the Memorial Bridge has to be replaced.

Same goes for the CSX rail line that snakes through Wilmington. Regardless of the outcome of a proposal to relocate the line, a planned $41 million upgrade needs to move forward, a DOT official said Thursday.

“This project stands on its own,” said Ronald Lucas, project development manager with the DOT’s Rail Division.

The relocation proposal calls for a new corridor (including a rail bridge over the river) that would see trains leave the port, cross the river near the Memorial Bridge, and continue to the CSX rail yard in Navassa -- avoiding the current inefficient and out-of-the-way trek through the heart of the city.

For now, however, the DOT is working with what’s in place, with plans to improve the existing route. The rail corridor makes a “V” slice through Wilmington as it leaves the port, heads east toward Market and Kerr, only to turn back in the direction it came from to cross the rail bridge north of downtown.

Former Wilmington City Council member Laura Padgett, who has led the relocation effort as part of the Mayor's Task Force on Rail Realignment, sees no conflict between the two projects.

"We favor the Beltline improvement project out of concern for near-term safety and the DOT’s interest in improving the speed of trains coming and going from the Port of Wilmington,“ Padgett said Friday.

She said the improvements actually benefit the realignment proposal, which calls for eventually re-purposing the Beltline for public transportation.

“The rehab of the tracks will improve safety and efficiency of any tracked tramway system that will be part of Phase 2 of the Realignment Project,” Padgett said.

The Beltline Improvements project proposes a wide range of upgrades to approximately 13 miles of the line, from CSX’s Davis Yard in Navassa to near Second and Martin streets, close to the port.

DOT officials, who recently held public-information meetings here, said the goals are to shorten vehicle wait times at crossings, allow freight to move faster through the city, and improve safety.

Plans call for a mix of improvements, including adding gates and flashers, upgrading signals, improving crossing surfaces, rehabilitating some sections of rail and realigning curves. In a couple of instances, current crossings would be permanently closed. Upgrades also are planned at bridges, including the Hilton drawbridge across the Northeast Cape Fear River and the Navassa drawbridge over the Cape Fear River.

The DOT is accepting public comments on the project until March 10 at publicinput.com/Wilmington-Beltline.

Although trains are frequently seen and heard throughout the city, in most places they are doing nothing but passing through. The line that runs through Wilmington once was busy serving businesses along its route. Over the years, the need for rail service in the city’s interior declined dramatically, but the route was the only way left for trains to access the port.

To get from the port to the rail yard in Navassa -- where rail cars get joined for longer journeys -- trains pass through 30 public crossings, including major roadways such as MLK Parkway, North 23rd Street, Market Street, Oleander Drive, 16th Street, 17th Street, Third Street and Front Street.

CSX still has a few customers in the city’s interior, but the vast majority of the trains serve just the port. That means that, in almost all cases, the traffic delays, noise and safety concerns are caused by trains passing through the city only because there’s no alternative.

The project is already in the State Transportation Improvement Plan and funded, part of which came from a grant from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The next step is considering the public feedback, completing necessary environmental documentation and any necessary right-of-way purchases. Lucas said that buying land would be needed only in a few locations where the rail is being realigned and that $40 million of the $41.4 million total will go toward actual construction.

Construction is set to begin in 2022 and would take up to two years to complete, Lucas said.