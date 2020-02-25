UPDATE: Arabella Breakfast & Brunch opened on Main Street Thursday with a grand opening. The restaurant is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except for Tuesday.

Eat-in and to-go menus have been shared on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ArabellaBreakfastandBrunch.

The restaurant will join Camplify and Appalachian Pinball Museum for Hendersonville's first Pinball Extravaganza, a charity pinball tournament to raise funds for leaders in training in Henderson County Public Schools. The event will run from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, and the restaurant will open and serve a buffet dinner.

More information on the pinball tournament and tickets can be found at www.facebook.com/events/542838902977709/.

Community and quality will be two of the essential ingredients behind Arabella Breakfast and Brunch, set to open next month in downtown Hendersonville.

Owner Mike Santacrose feels the breakfast and brunch niche will fit well with the growing restaurant scene on Main Street.

The menu will be focused on classic Latin and American items. Selections include omelets, scrambles, meats, a variety of sides, griddle items and choices fit for those looking to grab a bite for lunch.

Santacrose has a lengthy and diverse history in the restaurant business. He’s run everything from steakhouses and country clubs in other parts of the country, worked in Asheville restaurants, and most recently operated 30 Cook Out locations in five states.

He wants to take his years of experience and put his focus on providing a community-centered family restaurant that serves high-quality and locally sourced or made-in-house food. He sees the experience modeling a Sunday morning breakfast at Grandma’s house.

Family is also the inspiration behind the name. Santacrose named the restaurant after his 3-year-old-daughter.

“I feel like it is warm and inviting,” he said.

He also gives a shout out to his 7-year-old son on the menu. Guests can order Dominic’s Vegan Breakfast, which includes two homemade vegan pancakes served with fresh fruit.

Other menu items pay homage to local history and landmarks. The Green River is included in the omelet portion, described as “adventurous and filled with fresh green vegetables, spinach, green peppers, avocado, homemade chorizo, tomato and cheddar.”

In the griddle section, customers who order the Jump Off Cakes will be served three homemade pancakes, with the option to add chocolate chips or blueberries.

The Skyland and The Lil’ Skyland are tributes to the Historic Skyland Hotel, and include pancakes, eggs and a meat choice.

Drinks are a big part of the restaurant’s offerings as well. A wide variety of mimosas will be available, along with other brunch favorites like a Bloody Mary. Coffee, tea and espresso drinks will be served from Bean Werks of Asheville.

Speed and quality are top priorities for the guest experience, Santacrose said. To accommodate a wider range of guests, Arabella’s will offer express-out-the-door menu selections, which are slightly smaller items served with a drink.

Customers can also take advantage of a picnic option, which comes with a breakfast and lunch choice for a minimum of four guests at $10 per person.

Santacrose hopes the restaurant is seen as a community gathering place, the kind people would want to bring their family members to when they are in town visiting for the holidays, or come to after they get out of church.

The restaurant, at 536 N. Main St., has been home to a handful of businesses in the last couple of years. Roots Appalachian Bistro opened at the beginning of 2017 and closed not long after, and was followed by Cask and Wine, which opened at the start of 2018 and shut its doors by the end of the year.

Santacrose is hopeful his management experience and the focus of the restaurant will help it be successful for the long haul. He hopes the model of Arabella Breakfast and Brunch becomes more locations in the future.

Arabella’s is still in the process of finalizing personnel and bringing staff on board, particularly wait staff. Employees will be on schedules that allow them to eat dinner at home or with their families, Santacrose said.

Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, except for Tuesday, when the restaurant will be closed.

For more information and to follow along with updates, search Arabella – Breakfast and Brunch on Facebook.