The United Methodist Men of Good Hope UMC will meet at 7 a.m. Sunday in the church fellowship hall. Bill Bovender will have devotions and breakfast will be served by Chad Fritts and Danyon Wilson.

Members of the Unity Circle of Good Hope will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 in the fellowship hall.

Chicken pies can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at Good Hope. You can purchase baked or unbaked from the members of the Friendship Sunday school class. Cost is $10 per pie.

The Senior Friends of Good Hope will meet on March 15.

Circle of Hope members from Good Hope will meet March 16.

The Sisterhood of Good Hope will meet at 9 a.m. March 21 at Hoyt’s Restaurant.

The Comfort Class of Good Hope will be sponsoring a barbecue pork meal from 4-6:30 p.m. March 28 at the church fellowship hall. Plates are $9 each.

Jennifer Leonard and Becky Lancaster recently taught the Kids of Hope at Good Hope Church.

Pastor Joseph Fulk, Jennifer McMahan and Brenda Spach presented the children’s message at Good Hope recently.

Roger Horton recently presented special music.

Church updates website Reedy Creek Baptist Church has updated its church website. Check it out at www.reedycreeklexington.org.

Reedy Creek Church will have their fellowship lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday at Smiley's Lexington Barbecue.

The Ladies Missionary Fellowship of Reedy Creek Baptist will be taking food to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission in March. Their next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Special music has been presented by Sharon Pierce, Charles Fishel, Mitch Rogers, Pastor Ben Farrell and wife, Tara Farrell.

School book fair set

Northwest Elementary School will have book fair and grandparent lunches this week.

This week is also book fair for North Davidson Middle School with Tuesday being family night from 3:15-6:30 p.m. Spring pictures will be made at North Middle School March 6.

Prayers needed

Get well wishes go Parker Bailey, Betty Barney, Eugene Bourne, Rosemary Bryan, Judy Callahan, Rev. Egbert Craven, Eston Craven, Jerry Fox, Opal Fulk, Reba Gobble, Kate Gwaltney, Leona Hartley, Jo Hartman, Bill James, Gary Jones, Vickie Jones, Tanner Koonts, Gary Luper, Karen Maness, Bobby Paige, Gail Perrell, Lance Perrell, Misty Prince, Mary Roberts, Bill Smith, Kelly Thomason, Pat Watkins, Robert Watkins and Eva Younts.

Sympathy goes to the family and friends of Ruby Bayliff, who died Feb. 6; and also to the family and friends of Howard Smith Sr., formerly of Reedy Creek Road, who died Feb. 6. Also sympathy to the family and friends of Greg Burkhart, who died Feb. 9; and also to the family and friends of Kitty Minter of Hoover Road, who died Feb. 11. Sympathy goes to the family and friends of Betty Kay Hill of Highway 150, who died Feb. 20.

Don’t forget to vote. The N.C. primary election is next Tuesday.

