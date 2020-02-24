1. Lip Sync Showdown: Tickets are on sale for the fourth annual Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Showdown scheduled for March 21 at the Crown Ballroom. The social hour begins at 6 p.m.; the show starts at 7. Proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Center. Local “celebrities” will battle it out for the title of Fayetteville’s Ultimate Lip Sync Star. Tickets are $50 per person for standard table seating and $75 per person for VIP table seating. Tickets are available online at capefeartix.com or at the Crown Center box office. For more information, go to CACFayNC.org. All tickets include hors d’oeuvres and desserts. VIP tables include prime seating and beverages at the table.

2. Happiness Yoga: Attend a Happiness Yoga seminar March 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. Dr. Sanjay Garg will discuss osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, including the cause and treatment for each. The program also will include information about movement and healthy foods. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 910-867-0070 or email sgautam@steppress.org.

3. “The Color Purple’’: The Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “The Color Purple’’ will be at the Givens Performing Arts Center on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $21 to $46. A limited number of tickets also are available for purchase to the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinner. For more information, go to uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. Givens is on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

4. Take Charge of Diabetes class: The free seven-week program is for adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Those who attend will hear from registered nurses, dietitians, physicians and others about ways to manage blood sugar, nutrition and meal planning, medications and exercise. Start dates are March 9, for the Monday rotation, or March 5, for the Thursday rotation. Classes are 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Better Health, 1422 Bragg Blvd. Pre-register at 910-483-7534 or betterhealthcc.org

