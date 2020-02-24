Buying home goods can be a strain both financially and on your patience. Affordable furniture, decorations and appliances can be hard to find, but Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is a place where shoppers can find some of everything, and know that every dollar spent is going to a good cause.

The manager of the Lexington location, Amy Drass, dedicates her time to making sure the store can continue to support the organization’s mission.

Drass grew up in Davidson County, but has lived a number of places. The youngest daughter of John and Ellen Sharpe, she spent her childhood in Linwood and went to Central Davidson High School. Drass attended Gardner-Webb University.

After undergrad, Drass moved around a bit. She lived in Virginia Beach, Portland, Oregon, and then thought she had settled down in Atlanta with her husband, Jason, and their children. After six years there, they decided to move back to Lexington.

“We came back to be near family,” said Drass. “And I think it’s the best decision we ever made.”

Her work with Habitat for Humanity did not start with managing the ReStore. She began on the board of directors and transitioned into public relations and marketing. Then, she began working one day a week in the ReStore, which eventually evolved into managing it full time.

“I got involved with Habitat because of its great outreach in the community. It helps families who really need a helping hand. I just wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much,” said Drass.

Habitat for Humanity is a private affordable housing initiative that serves those who are unable to meet some of the strict requirements required to get a mortgage for a home. Habitat builds affordable homes and offers payment plans with their own sets of guidelines and requirements geared toward helping people financially. Habitat homeowners must be involved in community service, and they do have house payments, but at prices significantly more reasonable for their income. It is an organization that runs on the principal that every person deserves a home of their own.

Habitat for Humanity has operations all across the country, and over 900 ReStore locations.

“Basically, all of the profits that we make at the ReStore go into building the homes for Habitat for Humanity of Davidson County,” said Drass. “One of the ways that we give back, obviously, is building the homes. But also, we’re an outlet for those who can’t afford retail price for some of these furnishings, so they can come to the ReStore and get high quality furniture for low prices. We also keep things out of the landfill, which is something that’s very important to me. Having worked at the ReStore for a while now, you realize how much people throw out. It’s a ridiculous amount.”

“Everything is donated,” said Drass, explaining how the ReStore functions. “We get things from members of the community, businesses donate things. Most stuff is used, but we do get new items. They receive a tax donation slip whenever they donate, and we clean the items and put them up for sale. People from all over the area, not just Davidson County come and buy the items, and that money goes to building houses.”

With over 50 houses built in Davidson County, Habitat is building their first house fully-funded by proceeds from the ReStore this year.

If you are interested in getting involved with Habitat for Humanity in Davidson County, there are many ways to do so.

“You can always come in and volunteer. We’re always looking for volunteers,” said Drass. “We have so much that comes in that it can be overwhelming sometimes. Volunteers are always very welcome. You can also donate your items. Without donations we wouldn’t exist. Also, come shop.

“You can also get involved with building any time that there’s a house build going on, or a renovation,” Drass continued, “Something we’ve gotten into lately is renovating houses. So, anything that has to do with that, even if you don’t have a clue what you’re doing construction-wise, you can come and learn some things. You can also provide meals to people who are working on the builds, that’s something people don’t think about.”

The ReStore is located at 221 S. Main St. and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sam Sharpe is a freelance writer for the Dispatch.