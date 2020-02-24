Spartanburg County’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a $300,000 grant to complete the lighting of seven athletic fields at one of the county’s most popular parks -- Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park in Boiling Springs.

While several parks with nearly 50 baseball fields already have night lighting, the Boiling Springs Park is the first with rectangular all-purpose fields to receive night lighting, according to Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stiens.

Not only will local sports groups benefit by being able use the fields into the night, but the lighting will help the county’s sports tourism efforts by helping to bring more soccer, lacrosse and football tournaments from outside the county, Stiens said.

“As we look at growth in Spartanburg, one way to maximize resources is to use (fields) longer,” Stiens said. “It is more effective to use them longer than to build more soccer fields.”

Stiens said for many statewide and national organizations, night lighting is a requirement when deciding where to schedule a tournament.

“Local youth recreation is important,” Stiens said. “We also work closely with the chamber and tourism bureau to recruit sports tournaments. This will help meet the need to attract teams from out of town, allowing us to be more diverse in our offerings.”

One successful example is the annual USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup at Tyger River Park in Reidville, where upwards of 4,000 players, friends and family members from as far away as Texas, Missouri and Massachusetts spend a week in July in Spartanburg County.

At Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park, lighting for the first three fields is already being installed, paid for with money budgeted for this year.

“This (grant) would assist in finishing the project by adding lights to the other four fields,” Stiens said.

An estimated 700 youngsters in youth sports groups, including the American Youth Soccer Organization, use the fields. They range in age from 4 to 19.

The Old Canaan Road Park in Roebuck also has several multi-use, rectangular shaped fields used for soccer, lacrosse and some youth football -- but no lights.

Groups that use the fields can’t wait for night lighting, according to Fred Bertha, director of the Spartanburg United Soccer Academy.

Use is limited, especially during the school year when recreation time is limited for youngsters and the sun goes down earlier, he said.

His teams belong to state-run leagues that run from August through early December, and from mid-January through early May.

“The seasons have been dictated by lighting of the fields,“ Bertha said. ”You can’t practice out there without lights. The advantage of lights is, it let’s older kids practice afterward.“

Spartanburg County Council gave Stiens permission to seek the grant with the state Land and Water Conservation Fund through the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

If approved, the county would be asked to match that amount requested in the next budget year.

Total cost of lighting all fields at the park is $600,000, Stiens said.

Located on McMillin Boulevard in the fast-growing Boiling Springs community, Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park’s name derives from the names of the families who donated land for park.

The park also has 18-hole disc golf course, three tennis courts, a playground, trails, a sand volleyball court, restrooms, and shaded picnic tables with grills.