ASHEBORO — Local grocery store managers snap to attention when Mike Willis walks through the door. They know he has a keen eye for detail.

“Mr. Willis, I’m going to move my Valentine display over there and replace it with the Easter display,” says one familiar with the 47-year grocery veteran.

“Sounds good,” Willis replies with a grin. He knows he’s respected in the business even though he’s now retired.

From bag boy to corporate officer, Willis worked his way up in the grocery business, primarily in the tri-state region of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Twenty-six years were with A&P, the icon of grocery chains in the United States.

“I grew up in Matamoras, Pennsylvania, in the tri-state area,” Willis said from his home recently. At age 16, while still in school, he took a part-time job with Grand Union Grocers.

After high school graduation in 1968, he was facing the military draft and enlisted in the Navy in 1969 for two years active duty and four more years in the reserves.

“The military was so helpful to me,” said Willis of his time on the destroyer USS Massey and destroyer escort USS Van Voorhis. “It helped me grow up.”

Willis went back to the grocery business after his discharge but he was dissatisfied with Grand Union because he wasn’t moving up the chain fast enough. Then he saw a friend, Bob Carroll, and told him his problem.

“Why don’t you come to work with A&P and we’ll make you a store manager,” Carroll said.

“I’m sold,” Willis answered.

Willis credits Carroll with his long career with A&P: “He got me into the management program in 1975. They made me a manager of the Sparta, NJ, A&P — my first store. We ran a nice store. I prided myself in great customer service. Knowing your clientele is key.”

With a growing reputation for his management style, Willis was moved to Budd Lake, NJ, in 1979. “It was run down and we built it back up,” he said.

That same year he was sent to the training department in Paterson, NJ, before being named corporate manager for the metro New York area until 1986. Then the next two years, Willis was division human resources manager for 65 stores and 5,000 employees.

His career continued moving upward in 1988 when he became district manager over 14 supermarkets and 1,500 employees. Then in 1995, he was made corporate safety manager for all of A&P — 750 supermarkets, 11 distribution centers and two manufacturing plants.

During his time as safety manager, Willis was presented the Albert Einstein Problem Solving Award for saving the company $22 million in accident costs. He had help in the safety program by taking food safety certification courses with Purdue University, Texas A&M and Cornell University.

When A&P was bought in 2001, Willis was hired by Acme Supermarkets, part of Albertsons, in the Philadelphia area, where he was the retail safety and risk director. He retired from Acme in 2017.

The grocery business provided Willis with a bonus. He met his wife, Diane, who worked for Super Fresh, a subsidiary of A&P. They were married on Valentine’s Day 20 years ago.

Since Diane has family in New Jersey and Mike has children and grandchildren in Florida, they decided to retire somewhere in the middle. Someone in Greensboro that he had done business with recommended Randolph County. They found a house online, bought it and moved here three years ago.

Now he reflects fondly on his days in the grocery business. “I loved the business,” he said. “I thrived in it.

“I always felt that supermarkets was a tough business but a fun business. There are long hours, long days and a hard-working environment, but it was a very rewarding experience.”

One of Willis’ fond memories was “managing the first million-dollar supermarket in my division.” That was at Vernon Valley, NJ.

As a manager, Willis said he felt a responsibility to help his employees reach their potential and achieve their goals. “I always had a soft spot for them, to give a nudge for those who needed a little help.

“A good store manager has to communicate and utilize his people’s strengths, work with what they do well. I wanted to be fair with everybody and not show favoritism. I wanted to make the cashier feel important.

“It’s a people business with very marginal profit,” he said. “I felt rewarded when I could help people. But I could be brutal in the heat of battle. I never closed when it snowed. I was greedy.”

As for the four walls of the store, Willis believed in “fresh, clean and reasonable. It’s got to be a fresh, clean store, not cluttered. Customer service is No. 1. You’ve got to create a good experience.”

Asked what were the biggest changes in grocery stores over his career, Willis listed the wider variety of products, particularly for the health-conscious customer, and specialty products to adapt to a more diversified clientele.

He said there are also more prepared foods on grocery shelves today.

Willis gives credit to his old friend, Bob Carroll, for getting him into management. Last summer, while in the tri-city area, Willis went to see Carroll, now in his 80s and confined to a wheelchair.

“You should have seen his face,” Willis said of reuniting with Carroll. “He’s my mentor and I owe him everything.”