Fundraisers, meetings and community events

Carolina Spring Home Expo: Feb. 22-23 at the Crown Expo Center. Purchase online at CapeFearTix.com, by phone at 888-257-6208, and in person at the Crown Complex Box Office & Leisure Travel Services located on Fort Bragg.

Empty Bowls Fundraiser: Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lumberton Christian Care Center, 220 E. Second St. A lunch of soup and dessert is provided by area restaurants. A meal is $10 for adults; meal with a pottery bowl is $15; ages 3-8 years eat for $5.

Dental Education Program: The Cumberland County Department of Public Health presents free dental education programs on Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Feb. 27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1235 Ramsey St., third-floor auditorium. For more information, call 910-433-3890.

Holly and Ivy Mardi Gras Dinner: Tickets are on sale for the Feb. 25 dinner at Holly Inn in Pinehurst. Tickets are $125, available at ticketmesandhills.com. For information, call 910-295-6022.

Unchain Cumberland County: "Big Fix Outreach" is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food pantry, pet food, $65 spay and neuter applications. We rescue the whole family. Contact 910-425-0967 or shelbyttd5@aol.com

Black on Black Project: Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Arts Council, 301 Hay St. A panel discussion led by Michael S. Williams.

Cumberland-Hoke Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan Public Meeting: Feb. 27, 6:30-8 p.m., E.E. Miller Recreation Center, 1347 Rim Road. Community is invited to participate. For questions, contact Cumberland County Emergency Management Coordinator Hendrix Valenzuela at hvalenzuela@co.cumberland.nc.us or Hoke County Emergency Management Coordinator Charles Jacobs at cjacobs@hokecounty.org.

Take Charge of Diabetes: Free seven-week program for adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes begins in March at Better Health, 1422 Bragg Blvd. Thursday classes begin on March 5; Monday classes begin on March 9. Registration required, call 910-483-7534 or visit betterhealthcc.org to sign up before March 5.

Liberty Christian Academy: 6548 Rockfish Road. Open house for prospective students and their families is March 5, 6:30-8 p.m. Tour the campus and speak to faculty, staff and students. 910-424-1205

Women Build: Women volunteers join Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity on a building project. March 6, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., at Oakridge Estates, intersection of Bunce and Old Bunce roads. Shifts are available throughout the day for teams and individuals. Register at fayettevillenchabitat.org/women-build.

Happiness Yoga: March 7, 9-11 a.m., Kiwanis Recreational Center, 352 Devers St. Speaker is Dr. Sanjay Garg; topic is arthritis.

Votechella: Are You 2020 Ready? March 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Avenue. The Fayetteville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. presents a voter education program along with information about the 2020 census. 910-864-5983

74th Annual Camellia Show: March 7-8, 1-4 p.m., Ramada Plaza, 1707-A Owen Drive. Entries accepted March 7, 7:30-9:30 a.m.; judging begins at 10. Awards, exhibits, plant sale. Free.

Cumberland County Genealogical Society: March 7, 1 p.m., Headquarters Library, 300 Maiden Lane, in the Local and State History room. Library staff presents program on family research, followed by genealogy round table. Open to all.

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra: March 7, 7:30 p.m., Huff Concert Hall, Methodist University, 5400 Ramsey St. FSO and the FSO Youth Orchestra present the music of great composers. fayettevillesymphony.org

Carolina Spring Show: March 14, Crown Ballroom. Enjoy a day of shopping, wine tasting and lunch with girlfriends, and the Miss Carolina Pageant. Fundraiser for the Fisher House Foundation. Tickets available at at CapeFearTix.com, 888-257-6208, the Crown Complex Box Office or at Leisure Travel Services on Fort Bragg.

Sampson County Ag Day: March 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road. Live music, food, exhibits, demonstrations, games and indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family. 910-592-7161 or eileen_coite@ncsu.edu

Lip Sync Showdown: March 21, 6 p.m., Crown Ballroom, 333 E. Mountain Drive. The Child Advocacy Center’s annual fundraiser features local “celebrities.” Standard table seating, $50; VIP seating, $75. 910-486-9700 or childadvocacycenter.com.

Low Income Energy Assistance: Applications for Cumberland County residents will be taken through March 31, or until funds are exhausted, at the Department of Social Services, 1225 Ramsey St., from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For Saturday outreach locations and times, call 910-677-2821.

Cumberland Citizens Academy: Cumberland County is accepting applications for the 2020 Citizens’ Academy, a six-session program that begins March 24. Class size is limited, and applications are accepted on a first-come, first- served basis. Apply online at co.cumberland.nc.us. 910-321-6579

AARP Free Tax Preparation: AARP volunteers are making appointments now for preparation of 2019 tax returns. Appointments can be made through April 15 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. To reserve a spot, call 910-433-1574.

Raeford/Hoke AARP Tax Preparation: AARP volunteers provide services on Tuesdays by appointment only, at Raeford/Hoke Public Library, 334 N. Main St., Raeford. To schedule an appointment, call 910-875-2502.

Youth Growth Stock Trust Grants: United Way of Cumberland County is accepting applications for grants awarded to local programs, initiatives, schools and scholarships that specifically benefit Cumberland County youth. For questions, call 910-483-1179 ext. 228. To apply, go to unitedway-cc.org/apply-for-grants/ 11

Project Support Grants: Applications for project support grants from The Arts Council are available to 501(c) non-profit agencies. Visit theartscouncil.com/psgrant for more information about eligibility, funding categories and deadlines. Organizations are strongly encouraged to log on to the online portal to view the full application.

Stanton Hospitality House: Canned meats, cereal, Pop-Tarts, plastic and paper items, fruit or pudding cups, coffee, water, crackers, cookies, microwaveable meals and monetary donations are needed. Stanton Hospitality House provides housing for family members of local hospital patients, especially those in ICU, NICU or a treatment center. Call 910-491-0721 to arrange drop-offs or for more information. Donations are tax-deductible.

Operation Blessing: Men's and women's underwear, men's shoes and 33 gallon black trash bags are needed as well as monetary donations, which are tax-deductible. Volunteers are also needed. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch; Friday 9 a.m.-noon. 910-483-1119

The CARE Clinic: Free basic health care services to uninsured, low-income adult residents of Cumberland County and surrounding areas. Services include basic medical care, dental extractions and clinic-ordered prescription medications. Clinics are held Tuesdays and Thursdays and the second and fourth Wednesdays after 5 p.m. A diabetic clinic is held Tuesday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 910-485-0555.

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer Opportunity: The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center at 7489 Raeford Road has several volunteer opportunities available for those with knowledge of fishing and boating. A background check is required. For more information, call 910-868-5003 or go to ncwildlife.org/Learning/Education-Centers/Pechmann.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Airborne and Special Operations Museum is seeking volunteers to work with Visitors Services and to help with special events. If you are interested, contact Laura Monk at 910-643-2775 or email volunteer@asomf.org.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Museum of the Cape Fear is in need of volunteers to lead tours, greet visitors and assist with special events. To learn more, call 910-500-4243 or email leisa.greathouse@ncdcr.gov.

Fayetteville Urban Ministry: Volunteer tutors are needed for the Adult Literacy Center. Training sessions and pre-registration are required. Email Carolann Murray at cmurray@fayurbmin.org or call Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 910-483-5944.

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers are needed to assist with construction and Habitat ReStore operations. Visit fayettevillenchabitat.org and click on "VOLUNTEER" to sign up for events or contact anna@fayettevillenchabitat.org. For more information, contact 910-483-0952.

Volunteer Opportunity: The Salvation Army of the Sandhills Region is in need of volunteers in multiple areas; community center, shelter kitchen, administrative. To become a volunteer, email Michael.lembo@uss.salvationarmy.org, all volunteers must be able to pass a background check and clear all training.

Red Cross Volunteer Opportunity: The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers on Fort Bragg to work with our military members and veterans. To become a volunteer, apply online at redcross.org or contact Cindy Taylor at 910-907-7124 or cindy.taylor3@Redcross.org.

