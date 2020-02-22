Don Bertino of Fayetteville worked on an anti-aircraft gun during World War II.

In 1943, Don Bertino was raring to go.

“Eighteen years old. Gung ho,” he said. “I was ready to kill some Germans.”

Bertino did just that in World War II, working on an anti-aircraft gun, “shooting Nazis out of the sky.”

Today, at age 95, Bertino looks back proudly at his service, although he’s quick to add, “war is hell.”

Bertino grew up in Windber, Pennsylvania, not far from Pittsburgh.

In 1943, World War II was raging and Bertino was ready to serve. He said he wanted to join the Navy, but his mother insisted he finish high school first.

Bertino was drafted into the Army and was initially stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas.

Sent overseas, Bertino worked on a 90 mm anti-aircraft gun. He said he was stationed at places from Normandy to Berlin.

Bertino remembers being set up with his crew in a field in Maastricht in the Netherlands, when three German aircraft approached.

“I could see the bullets hitting the sandbags,” he said. “They swooped down and went back up, and we got all three of them.”

In all, Bertino said, his crew was credited with downing 11 German aircraft, but he believes the total is higher.

He also recalls a time in Belgium when he and some fellow soldiers were sleeping in a haystack. They heard voices and saw about 25 German soldiers approaching.

“Here they come. At least 25 Germans. We’re only three (men), they’re 25 or 30,” Bertino said. “We opened up on them. They scooted, and two of them didn’t make it back.”

Bertino made it through the war uninjured, he said. He was called back into stateside service during the Korean War, he said.

After his military service, Bertino worked as a bricklayer and in the coal mines, moving to North Carolina more than 60 years ago to escape the harsh Pennsylvania winters. He now lives with his daughter in Fayetteville.

Last year, Bertino was invited to the 75th anniversary of a Christmas Mass he attended in an abandoned salt mine in Holland. He went, but says it will probably be the last such trip he will make.

“It was a pretty big occasion,” he said. “But I don’t want to go back again. It’s too much.”