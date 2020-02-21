Without water, there is no life. But it goes beyond just physical, breathing, heart-beating life. There is also the emotional life – the laughter while skipping rocks with childhood friends, the adrenaline from landing a monster-sized fish, the ease and tranquility of an early morning paddle. For me, I remember the fear on my parents’ faces when I dashed into Lake Superior at the age of 3, not paying any mind to my cold, lobster-red legs. I still don’t understand why they were so concerned – I had my dress lifted to keep it dry, after all.

Water leaves us with fond memories and a sense of connection to our natural surroundings. But for us to continue to enjoy our favorite spots and give future generations the chance to connect the way we did, we need to take a serious look at how the changing landscape is affecting our waterways.

More buildings, roadways, and parking lots dot our growing community. These hard surfaces are called “impervious surfaces”. The more impervious surfaces in an area, the more stormwater runoff is generated. Stormwater runoff lives up to its name – when it rains, water literally “runs” over these hard surfaces since it can’t soak into the ground. This matters because as stormwater flows over the land, it picks up anything in its path, including pollutants like bacteria, oil, litter, chemicals, and sediment. The final stop for stormwater, and the pollutants along for the ride, is our local waterways.

However, we CAN slow down stormwater with specialized speed bumps. Stormwater solutions are designed specifically to slow down, spread out, and soak in stormwater to prevent it from reaching local waterways.

One example of a stormwater solution is something we always need more of – trees. Trees take up stormwater through their roots and their leaves catch water droplets, which eventually evaporate. The more trees in an area, the more stormwater is diverted from local waterways. This is especially important for two local creeks, Bradley Creek and Hewletts Creek, which have waters that are currently unsafe for shellfish harvesting due to bacteria-laden stormwater runoff.

There is a voluntary restoration plan in place to heal these creeks using trees and other stormwater solutions. If you live in the watershed, or drainage area, of either Bradley Creek or Hewletts Creek, you may qualify for free trees through the Heal Our Waterways program, a community-centric watershed restoration initiative led by the City of Wilmington. The program partners with the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District to fully fund and plant trees, aka “speed bumps”, to slow down stormwater runoff on eligible properties. This way, it’s harder for bacteria to “catch a ride” to Bradley and Hewletts Creeks.

If we stop and look around us, the tools we need to reduce stormwater runoff and pollution are already there. Nature is pretty amazing that way. The more we use these natural solutions to heal and protect our waterways from pollution, the more future generations will have a chance to dance along healthy shorelines, their only worry being how cold the water is. Though, for some of us, that is no worry at all.

Interested in applying to the program? Check your watershed address at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/watershed to see if you qualify, then submit an application at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/takeaction.

Anna Reh-Gingrich is the watershed coordinator for City of Wilmington’s Heal Our Waterways program, partnering with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, and others to fight stormwater pollution. Anna can be reached at Anna.Reh-Gingerich@wilmingtonnc.gov or 910-765-0629.