Updated 7:34 p.m.

While rain continues in the Jacksonville and New Bern areas, snow has made its way to Kinston.

The last forecast update from the National Weather Service noted Craven and Onslow counties could see the rain change to snow as early as 8 p.m.

____________________

Updated 3:39 p.m.

There were no major changes in the 3 p.m. briefing from the National Weather Service in regards to the winter weather scheduled to hit Eastern North Carolina tonight.

The biggest new announcement made is when snow is expected to end.

In Lenoir County and inland Duplin, snow is expected to taper off between 6-9 a.m. while Craven, Onslow, and Carteret counties are likely to see snow until 9-11 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS.

"Hazardous travel expected, with icy or snow covered roads impacting travel, and the Friday morning commute," the NWS wrote. "Strong winds with isolated power outages possible. Minor coastal flooding is also expected."

The Kinston area is split between seeing a change to snow tonight between 5-8 p.m. or 8-11 p.m. while most of the New Bern and Jacksonville areas are sitting between the 8-11 p.m. window. Along the coast of Onslow and Carteret counties, snow is likely to begin after 11 p.m., according to the NWS.

Heavier snow is still expected in the Lenoir County area with 4-6 inches; 3-4 inches are forecast for Craven County; and inland Onslow is looking at 1-2 inches while the coastal region and Carteret County is looking at up to 1 inch, according to the NWS.

The maximum wind gusts for the areas vary between 28-30 mph inland and as high as 33 mph in the Morehead City area, according to the NWS.

Along the water inland in New Bern and Havelock water could rise 1-2 feet above ground, and potentially even higher in Atlantic Beach.

Temperatures Friday night are still expected to be below freezing, which will refreeze any melted snow, according to the NWS. The Kinson area is looking at 20 degrees while Jacksonville and New Bern areas will only be a couple degrees above at 22. Coastal regionals are likely to see temperatures around 28 degrees.

The NWS wrote this will be their last briefing before the winter weather hits.

____________________

Updated 11:49 a.m.

As the threat of snow continues to move closer, early dismissals and closures for schools are beginning to make their way around Eastern North Carolina.

There have already been reports of sleet in isolated areas of Lenoir County, according to the National Weather Service in Newport, and Patrick Holmes, public information officer for Lenoir County Public Schools, confirmed schools will be closing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

"The winter storm apparently picked up speed overnight and is expected to arrive earlier than predicted yesterday," said Holmes. "Our primary concern is safety on the roads for students and staff."

Director of Craven County Schools Jennifer Wagner explained the geographic region where Craven County lies plays a tremendous role for the decision the schools system will make, due to northern Craven seeing possibly a greater amount of snow, versus the southern parts.

Wagner said if the school system closes an area of Craven due to weather, it has to do the same for others due to staff driving from all areas of the county, and the safety of them and the students.

Craven canceled all after-school activities as well as their normal Board of Education meeting. Instead, they will hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to their website.

At 11 a.m., Wagner sent a press release stating Craven County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday.

Brent Anderson, chief communications officer for Onslow County Schools, sent a media release at 10 a.m. Thursday stating OCS will be canceled for students on Friday while the teachers have an optional work day along with a three-hour delay for staff.

"Wintry precipitation is forecast for Onslow County overnight Thursday, and is expected to create hazardous driving conditions throughout the county and into the day on Friday," added Anderson.

While some special events throughout Eastern North Carolins have not been deterred from the winter weather, others have made early decisions to reschedule.

The 30th Anniversary Gala event held by the Onslow Community Outreach is still going on as planned tonight, and will not be canceled according to Executive Director Theo McClammy.

The 76th Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce Membership Celebration will also take place tonight from 6 to 8 p.m., and tomorrow, the Golden Rule - Lightkeepers/Fabric of the Community award luncheon is still on, confirmed Shelly Keiweg, community impact director with the United Way of Onslow County.

In Craven, New Bern’s 6th Annual Veterans Stand Down event, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 28-29, according to their Facebook event.

Onslow Community Outreach Executive Director Theo McClammy said due to the inclement weather, their 26-bed shelter is already at capacity. They will be providing a warming station for those in need of a place out of the cold.

"(Friday), we will be focused on preparing hot and filling meals such as homemade chili, coffee, and other items so it will be available to anyone that does not have a way to come inside from the weather," said McClammy.

McClammy said residents can come in anytime today or tomorrow and enjoy T.V. and comfort food while they relax.

____________________

Updated 10:28 a.m.

The National Weather Service is already receiving reports of some sleet mixing in with the rain in Lenoir County.

"Although this may be alarming to you, this is not a trend toward a different forecast," according to an email from NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Erik Heden. "Temperatures are still running 40 to 45 degrees in these areas so we do not expect any problems on the roads."

Temperatures across the northern parts of Eastern North Carolina are expected to fall first.

In an 8:30 a.m. recorded video, Heden said snow could start mixing in with the rain as soon as 4 p.m. in Lenoir County, 8 p.m. in Craven and 11 p.m. in Onslow.

____________________

Original story

The 7 a.m. briefing by the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings, increased snowfall amounts, earlier arrivals and wind and flood advisories.

Snowfall throughout most of Eastern North Carolina is expected to be "sticky, heavy snow with whiteout conditions possible closer to the coast," according to the advisory, with some coastal flooding in downeast Carteret County and areas along the lower Neuse River.

Snowfall and hazardous travel is marked as "significant" on the NWS impact graphic. Most portions of Craven and Lenoir counties are under a winter storm warning and Onslow and Carteret counties are under a winter weather advisory.

Snow will be heavy in some areas across the northern part of ENC.

Amounts of predicted snowfall amounts vary across the area, with Kinston looking at 4-6 inches, New Bern and Trenton 3-4 inches, Jacksonville 2-3 inches, Emerald Isle and Morehead City 1-2 inches, and North Topsail Beach less than 1 inch, according to the briefing.

However, it’s possible snowfall amounts will be higher. The high-end predictions from the NWS include: 5-6 inches for Lenoir and Duplin, 4-5 inches in Craven, and 2-3 inches in Onslow and Carteret. The NWS notes this as a reasonable "worst case scenario" and it’s highly unlikely areas would see more than this.

Maximum wind gusts for the areas are predicted as: up to 24 mph in the Kinston area, 23 mph in the New Bern area, 25 mph in the Jacksonville area, and 33-35 mph along the coast.

According to the update, there will be rain throughout the day, transitioning to snow, beginning northwest to southeast overnight.

The change from rain to snow in Lenoir County is predicted from 4-7 p.m.; Craven and Duplin 8-10 p.m.; and Onslow and Carteret counties 11 p.m. - 2 a.m., according to the briefing.

The update also advised drivers to allow extra time Friday for commutes to work as hazardous conditions will remain in the area throughout the morning. The latest road conditions can be found online at DriveNC.gov.

Friday evening temperatures are expected to be "bitterly cold," according to the NWS, and any melted snow throughout the day will refreeze overnight creating black ice. Temperatures throughout Onslow, Craven and Lenoir counties are expected to be in the low-20s Friday evening, with higher 20s along the coastal regions.