Thursday, Feb. 20

4:30-7 p.m.: Poor man's supper at Shiloh Methodist Church, N.C. Highway 150, Reeds. Cost: $8 for adults; $4 for kids.

7 p.m.: Green Needles Community Watch meeting at Freedom Baptist Church, 214 Hillcrest Court, Lexington.

Friday, Feb. 21

8:30-11:30 a.m.: Free tax prep for older and limited-income individuals, at Lexington Senior Center, 555-B W. Center St. Ext. Bring photo ID, Social Security card and 2019 income information including W-2 and 1099. Appointments required: 336-242-2290.

9 a.m.-noon: Free tax prep for older and limited-income individuals, at Thomasville Senior Center, 211 W. Colonial Drive. Bring photo ID, Social Security card and 2019 income info including W-2 and 1099. Appointments required: 336-474-2754.

Saturday, Feb. 22

1:30 p.m.: Michael, Lopp and Brummel family meeting at Acacia Lodge, Cotton Grove Road.

5-8 p.m.: Winter Wonderland Ball at the Event Center at 119 W. Third Ave., Lexington, for youths in kindergarten to eighth grade. Free for all youths. Semi-formal attire; no denim. Etiquette training, dining and dancing. Info: 336-250-4606.