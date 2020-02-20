The 7 a.m. briefing by the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings, increased snowfall amounts, earlier arrivals and wind and flood advisories.

Snowfall throughout most of Eastern North Carolina is expected to be "sticky, heavy snow with whiteout conditions possible closer to the coast," according to the advisory, with some coastal flooding in downeast Carteret County and areas along the lower Neuse River.

Snowfall and hazardous travel is marked as "significant" on the NWS impact graphic. Most portions of Craven and Lenoir counties are under a winter storm warning and Onslow and Carteret counties are under a winter weather advisory.

Snow will be heavy in some areas across the northern part of ENC.

Amounts of predicted snowfall amounts vary across the area, with Kinston looking at 4-6 inches, New Bern and Trenton 3-4 inches, Jacksonville 2-3 inches, Emerald Isle and Morehead City 1-2 inches, and North Topsail Beach less than 1 inch, according to the briefing.

However, it’s possible snowfall amounts will be higher. The high-end predictions from the NWS include: 5-6 inches for Lenoir and Duplin, 4-5 inches in Craven, and 2-3 inches in Onslow and Carteret. The NWS notes this as a reasonable "worst case scenario" and it’s highly unlikely areas would see more than this.

Maximum wind gusts for the areas are predicted as: up to 24 mph in the Kinston area, 23 mph in the New Bern area, 25 mph in the Jacksonville area, and 33-35 mph along the coast.

According to the update, there will be rain throughout the day, transitioning to snow, beginning northwest to southeast overnight.

The change from rain to snow in Lenoir County is predicted from 4-7 p.m.; Craven and Duplin 8-10 p.m.; and Onslow and Carteret counties 11 p.m. - 2 a.m., according to the briefing.

The update also advised drivers to allow extra time Friday for commutes to work as hazardous conditions will remain in the area throughout the morning. The latest road conditions can be found online at DriveNC.gov.

Friday evening temperatures are expected to be "bitterly cold," according to the NWS, and any melted snow throughout the day will refreeze overnight creating black ice. Temperatures throughout Onslow, Craven and Lenoir counties are expected to be in the low-20s Friday evening, with higher 20s along the coastal regions.