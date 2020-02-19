ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Michael Wayne Davis Jr., 33, of 901 Circle Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, March 17.

• Tyler Joe Hibbett, 21, of 7 Goodluck Drive was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $3,000 secured bond, March 3.

• Britny Amanda Shores, 29, of 164 Gordon Lane, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor flee/elude law enforcement with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, failure to heed light or siren, driving with a revoked license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, no bond, March 16.

• Michael Zachary Sink, 22, of 164 Gordon Lane, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond, March 16.

• Benjamin Douglas Tripp, 42, homeless of Lexington, was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, March 16.

• Cedric Dywane Peebles, 33, of 764 Second Rainbow St., was charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, $10,000 secured bond, March 24.

• Rodney Lane Phillips, 50, of 119 S. Avondale Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, March 30.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• Several television sets, a laptop computer, four pairs of shoes, three cellphones and miscellaneous clothing valued at $2,300 was reported stolen between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 from a residence on Hankins Drive.

• Two semi-automatic rifles, ammunition, cash and a gun safe valued at $2,400 was reported stolen between4:30 and 5:30 on Feb. 11 from a residence on Link Circle.