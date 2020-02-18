Tuesday

Feb 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM


School: Burgaw Elementary


Grade: 3rd


Best subjects: Math


Worst subject: Nothing really


Favorite quote or saying: N/A


What drives you crazy? When people talk really loud in my ear


What makes you happy? My teddy bear


Favorite book: The True Story of the Three Little Pigs


Favorite movie: The Polar Express


Favorite color: Black


Favorite food: My mom’s tamales


What do you do for fun? Play outside with my sisters


Whom do you admire most, and why? My parents because they can actually take care of four kids!


Educational goals: Get better at division, graduate high school and go to Pender Early College


Career goal: I want to be a teacher because it’s actually really fun to teach other kids what you already know or be able to teach them something new!


For Bailey Umbaugh, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Merari is studious and kind. She comes to school each day prepared for a challenge and takes responsibility for her own learning. She spreads kindness in our classroom by offering compliments, encouragement, and even the occasional joke.


