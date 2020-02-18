Tuesday

School: Pine Valley Elementary School


Grade: 5th


Best subjects: Reading and Math


Worst subject: Science


Favorite quote or saying: “Own It!”


What drives you crazy? People blowing their nose


What makes you happy? My dog “Porter”


Favorite book: Percy Jackson and the Olympians


Favorite movie: Captain Marvel


Favorite color: Green


Favorite food: Mexican Food


What do you do for fun? Draw and play guitar


Whom do you admire most, and why? My guitar teacher because he is funny, and he helps me so much!


Educational goals: I want to go to UNC.


Career goal: Singer/Songwriter


For Dorian Barnes, teacher, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Logan is an amazing student. She exemplifies all of our 5 school wide expectations every day. She is respectful, responsible, safe, kind, and healthy. Logan always has a positive attitude and works very hard at everything she does. Her classmates adore her and always want to choose her as a partner. Her smile can light up a room and her love of school and others is contagious.


