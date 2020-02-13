A man is recovering after being hit by a car while crossing U.S. 74.

Chad Shealy and a friend were crossing the highway around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the N.C. Highway Patrol office when Shealy was struck by a white vehicle they believe to be a Nissan, according to Shelby Police Department reports.

According to witnesses, the car came up on them and Shealy was hit by the passenger side mirror. The driver kept on going.

Shealy’s friend pulled him from the road into the median so he wouldn’t be hit by another vehicle, read reports.

Officers found Shealy’s shoe, the mirror and other debris scattered over a 25-foot radius from where the South Carolina man landed.

Shealy suffered a broken leg, bruising and road rash. He was taken to Charlotte due to the nature of the break, reports said.

The two were on their way to the Comfort Inn across the four lanes of traffic.

Police are still investigating this incident.

