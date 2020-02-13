GRAHAM — A divided Graham City Council approved a 114-home subdivision on 52 acres at the end of Parham Road west of South Main Street by a 3–2 vote Tuesday Feb. 11.

Council members Jennifer Talley and Ricky Hall voted against the proposal for Valor Ridge, with Talley saying the houses would be too close together and there would be too much traffic over roads going through other neighborhoods.

The land is zoned for 12,000-square-foot lots, but dedicating nearly 16 acres of the property for open space allows the developer, Winsor Homes, to cut those lots to about 10,000 square feet. Much of that open space was in the flood plain, Talley said, and could not be built on anyway.

“That’s not good enough to cut the lot sizes from 12,000 to 10,000” square feet, Talley said.

Utility policy

Talley also requested a discussion about utility payments policy be on the agenda, saying one family complained to her about being charged about $1,800 in back charges. The water meter on their house hadn’t been working properly for almost three years, and when a city worker fixed it, the family was charged for several months of heavy water use that hadn’t been recorded.

“You had a malfunctioning meter and a leak,” Mayor Jerry Peterman said.

Burlington and Mebane have policies to back charge water customers for only three months of use when a city-owned meter malfunctions, and to do more regular maintenance to catch problems, Talley said.

The policy was good, Peterman said, but the system was slow to report problems, and city staff needed to make sure people with extraordinarily high bills got a chance to talk to someone, like the city manager.

“Our policy is not broken; the way we handle it is broken,” Peterman said.

City Manager Frankie Maness said he had more than 40 cases going back to 2016 of customers under- and over-charged, “which happens in every system.”

Tampering was the most common cause of meter malfunctions, Peterman said, by customers wanting to steal water. He was quick to say he didn’t believe that happened in the case Talley brought up.

While Maness reduced the charge, Talley said, the family still ended up paying more than $1,000 in back charges, and others hadn’t even tried to get their bills reduced.

Council member Melody Wiggins had proposed having the city manager examine the city’s policy and add a proposal to look also into what customers being back charged are paying. The council approved that 5–0.

“We need to do right by them,” Wiggins said. “If they have a $1,600 bill, we need to fix it.”

Street closings

Talley pulled several requests to close streets for downtown events to talk about complaints from downtown businesses over streets being closed all day for late afternoon or evening events. While business owners generally support the city’s downtown events, Talley said, they want more notice of when they would be happening, and asked how long it takes to get those events set up.

“They just feel like the street shouldn’t be shut down the entire day,” Talley said.

Recreation and Parks Director Brian Faucette, who requested most of the closings, said the city and event vendors had shortened set-up times for those events. The Slice of Summer in June, for example, started at 4 p.m., and the street would be closed three hours earlier, which was about as fast as it could be safely done.

“There’s got to be some set-up time and some prep time to trouble-shoot things,” Faucette said.

Faucette also agreed his department would do a better job notifying businesses about street closings before it got to this point in the process next year.

The council approved all the street closings 5–0.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.