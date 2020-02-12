Electrocardiogram is a noninvasive test that offers doctors useful insights into the health of the heart

If someone’s experiencing ongoing chest pain or other symptoms such as shortness of breath, an electrocardiogram will likely be a test your doctor orders. The electrocardiogram, also called an EKG or ECG, is one of the simplest and quickest tests used to evaluate someone’s heart. It detects and records the heart’s electrical activity and allows doctors to obtain information about how the heart is functioning.

Dr. Joshua Winslow practices cardiology with New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Cape Fear Heart Associates and performs diagnostic cardiac catheterizations at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. Winslow, who is board-certified in nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular medicine and internal medicine, recently talked about how EKGs provide vital information, helping doctors make decisions about patient’s heart health.

1) EKGs are painless and lets doctors see electrical impulses throughout the heart

“The heart is an electrical mechanical organ,” Winslow said. “It’s a muscle and it uses electrolytes-sodium, potassium and calcium which are positive charged ions to trigger an electrical impulse which will then cause the muscle to contract.’”

The heart does this repeatedly so that the heart beats. Normally, electrical impulses in the heart stimulate the heart muscle to squeeze in rhythm. However, some people have abnormal heart rhythms. EKGs help detect such problems because its sensors can sense electrical impulses across the whole chest.

“The EKG in tradition has 12 leads, and we’re sensing electrical impulses around the whole heart, so we can see different areas of the heart essentially,” Winslow said. “You can see the anterior, the inferior and the lateral part of the heart electrically.”

During EKGs, electrodes, small patches that stick to the skin, are placed at different spots on the chest, arms and legs. Lead wires connect the electrodes to an EKG machine, which turns the heart's electrical signals into wavy lines that’s typically printed on paper.

2) EKGs detect heart problems such as heart attacks and arrhythmias

“Because of electrical impulse, there’s several things we can determine with an EKG,” Winslow said. “One would be is the electrical impulse normal? Is it traveling normal through the heart? Are there any arrhythmias? ... how fast the heart is going, if the electrical impulses are traveling from the upper part of the heart to the bottom of the heart in an appropriate fashion, if the heart is too slow or too fast, etc … ”

Winslow said EKGs can also detect previous and current heart attacks.

“We can see if there’s any old heart attacks because the electricity will not flow through old scar in the heart in normal fashion, so we can see if it’s not traveling, and we can pick that up as an old heart attack,” he said. “Also, we can pick up acute heart attacks, meaning ones that are ongoing, or partial blockages causing low flow to a part of the muscle that does not have an old heart attack.”

3) EKG’s are important in heart rhythm management

“For Rhythm management, it’s crucial to get an EKG so we can see where the rhythm is coming from too, and it’ll be very important in how we manage rhythm,” Winslow said.

When the electrical signal isn’t passing from the upper chambers of the heart to the heart’s lower chambers it’s called a complete heart block.

“That’s an electrical diagnosis, and that deserves a pacemaker because the heart rate would be not conducting electricity from top to bottom, and electrically one of the nodes is not working properly,” Winslow said. “We have to replace it with a pacemaker — two wires that go in the heart that stimulate the heart directly because the heart can’t do it themselves and that would be to fix slow heart rate.“

4) EKGs are also used as screening tests

EKGs are often used for an acute emergency in the ER, or when patients have symptoms such as heart palpitations or chest pain, but Winslow said EKGs are also used in routine follow ups with primary care physicians.

“A lot of times primary physicians get it routinely to check to see if there’s any abnormalities on the EKG,” Winslow said. “It’s a screening test when you see your doctor once a year on your physical usually starting over age forty. If you’re having any symptoms, such as palpitations, irregular heartbeats, shortness of breath or chest pain, they will get that as a beginning test … EKGs are simple, universal and cheap to do and give us a lot of information, so almost any doctor will get one … ”

5) A holter monitor is a special type of EKG that continuously records the heart’s rhythms

A holter monitor is a battery-operated machine that’s worn for 24 hours or longer during normal activity and continuously records the heart’s electrical activity and rhythm. Wires attach the electrodes, which are stuck onto your chest, to a small recording monitor that can be carried in a pocket or pouch worn around the neck or waist. Results from wearing a holter monitor can help doctors see why someone may be experiencing various symptoms such as dizziness or faintness and if there have been abnormal heart rhythms.

