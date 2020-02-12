For any children in the community who will turn 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, kindergarten registration is underway at Churchland Elementary School.

Keep in mind that you must bring a photo ID, two proofs of residency, a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, child immunization records and custody papers if applicable in order to register your child.

For any questions regarding registration, call the school at (336) 242-5690.

PHA meeting is Thursday

The Piedmont Handgunners Association will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Meetings are held at Ocean View Seafood Restaurant in Lexington and members and prospective members are welcome to attend.

Women’s Sunday is Feb. 23

The women of Lakeview Baptist Church will lead the morning service on Feb. 23 to commemorate Women’s Sunday. You are cordially invited to attend this special service.

Union Chapel will present night of music

Our friends at Union Chapel AME Zion Church and Tyro United Methodist Church have partnered together to host a legendary night of music from the 1960s beginning at 6 p.m. March 7 at Tyro United Methodist Church. Musicians and soloists from both churches will unite together to make the night memorable. Tickets are available for $10 from Union Chapel members Sharon Hargrave and George Washington Smith and Linda Miller from Tyro. Miller can be contacted at (336) 247-0395 or (336) 853-9994.

Good job Cub Scouts

We must recognize our local Cub Scout Troop 232. The troop recently collected 60 coats and they were donated to the West Davidson Food Pantry and Clothes Closet to help local people in need. Good job, guys.

Congrats, Rev. Wooten

Congratulations are in order for the Rev. David Wooten, pastor of Lakeview Baptist Church, who recently retired from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department after 12 years of service. Wooten will continue to serve at Lakeview on a fulltime basis.

A Valentine's story

As Valentine's Day approaches in a couple of days I thought I would share with you the story of a couple that resided in our community for decades, their marriage being written about in this publication on Feb. 4, 1903.

“Mr. Henry Williams of Churchland and Miss Mary Owens of Salisbury were united in the holy bonds of matrimony last Tuesday night. We extend to them our heartfelt congratulations. We gladly welcome Mrs. Williams in our community.”

The Williams couple was married for 51 years and they are buried in the Pine Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Scripture to ponder

But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. ― I Corinthians 2:9 KJV

To report news of Churchland, call Caleb Sink at (336) 300-6125 or email at calebsink4@yahoo.com.