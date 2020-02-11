This feature is sponsored by O‘Brien Service Company

School: Penderlea Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Best subjects: Math

Worst subject: ELA

Favorite quote or saying: Don’t really have one.

What drives you crazy? My brothers

What makes you happy? My girlfriend

Favorite book: Percy Jackson Series

Favorite movie: I don’t have one.

Favorite color: I don’t have one.

Favorite food: Pancakes

What do you do for fun? Sports and reading

Whom do you admire most, and why? I admire my stepdad because he is always helpful and respectful.

Educational goals: I want to do well in all areas.

Career goal: I want to go to school to be an electrical engineer. I plan to go to Pender Early College next year.

For Dr. Susan Graziano, principal, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? Cameron is one of the most mature, responsible, and kind students I have ever had the pleasure of encountering. I recently received an unsolicited letter of recommendation from the coordinator of Pender Adult Services informing me that Cameron’s volunteer efforts left a positive impact on the team and their efforts. He is involved in athletics, and he excels academically. He is a true asset to the Penderlea community. We will be sorry to see him go in June!

To see all of this year‘s students of the week go to StarNewsOnline.com/students.