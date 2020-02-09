Apartment hunters and curiosity seekers who attended an open house at Grey Mill Apartments on Saturday had high praise for the way builders and designers preserved the character of the century-old building.

Twenty-five of the downtown building’s 35 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments were available at the start of the day, but Grey Mill Apartments officials say that probably won’t be the case for long after numerous lease applications were submitted during the first half of the four-hour event.

Among those who examined the garden-style units with critical but curious eyes were John Harper and Judy Milillo, both of Laurel Park.

“It’s an incredible use of a long-forgotten building,” Harper said, referring to the decades the structure at Fourth Avenue East and North Grove Street remained vacant. “You can’t buy patina, and this has it.”

With its brick walls, concrete and wood plank floors, clerestory-style windows, high ceilings, solid wood beams and purposely left “character flaws,” the Grey Hosiery Mill that opened in 1915 has been given a new lease on life.

Or, in this instance, several new leases.

Just ask David and Kathleen Oloffo, who moved in to their two-bedroom apartment with their 6-year-old beagle-mix, Piper, last Tuesday.

“We love it, it’s beautiful,” Kathleen said. “We still can’t get over the windows – they’re beautiful. And we love the proximity to downtown Main Street.”

Prices for the units range from $975 to $1,100 for studios; $1,150 to $1,300 for two-bedrooms and $1,375 to $1,500 for two-bedrooms. Some units are available for less money if applicants qualify for an income-based program, according to Grey Mill Apartments leasing agent Pat Shelton.

Hendersonville City Manager John Connet and city Mayor Barbara Volk attended Saturday’s event, and both said they were impressed with the result of a rehab and renovation project began just under a year ago.

“We came through many times during construction, but to see it finished with furnishings (in apartment models), it’s a wonderful project,” Connet said. “We love the idea that we have preserved the Grey Mill, which is something our citizens wanted us to do.”

Volk was equally impressed.

“They’ve done an amazing job keeping the original elements of this building,” she said. “They’re very liveable units and being close to Main Street is a big plus.”

Friends Nannette Schaupp and Carla Craig shared similar opinions of the building’s layout, which features one hardwood hallway measuring 220 feet.

“This is very minimalist industrial,” Schaupp said as she and Craig stepped into a furnished, two-bedroom model. “It has the best of all worlds – concrete floors, modern lighting. I feel like I’m in New York City right now.”

Kenneth Reiter, president of Belmont Sayre, the company that owns Grey Mill Apartments, said the project actually began 10 years ago, when his company first submitted a request for proposal to develop the building into apartments.

The RFP languished, and five years later Reiter’s firm submitted an RFP for a hotel and event center. But after two years of “working through economics” that weren’t feasible, plans were changed 18 months ago to convert the building – which since has been named to the National Register of Historic Places and a local historic landmark by the Hendersonville City Council – into apartments after all.

“It was a challenge,” Reiter said of the renovation and rehabilitation project. “(The mill) had sat vacant for almost 20 years, so it was pretty run down. It took us a long time because you almost have to deconstruct it and then reconstruct it.”

The end result was worth it, according to local resident Terry Osborne, who “loves the property” so much that she volunteered to be a greeter and tour guide on Saturday.

“Everybody local has just been waiting to see this place,” she said. “We’ve taken many (lease) applications.”

Stephen Kindland is a freelance writer, photographer and author of an award-winning children’s book titled, “I Beg Your Pardon, But This Is My Garden.” He can be reached at stephenkindland@gmail.com.