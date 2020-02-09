2 Republicans are running to represent the redrawn district that is losing its incumbent representative

With current House 19 Rep. Ted Davis Jr. being redrawn into the House 20 district, two Republicans are running to represent the GOP on the fall ballot.

Charles Miller, chief deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff‘s Office, and David Perry, a Wilmington software engineer, will face off on March 3.

The new legislative maps, adopted by the General Assembly in September, enlarged the former New Hanover County-only House 19 district to include a large chunk of Brunswick County, including Southport and Oak Island. It still includes all of southern New Hanover County.

The redrawn maps also placed Davis, the current House 19 representative, in the neighboring House 20 district, where he is running to replace state Rep. Holly Grange, R-N.C.

Early voting starts Thursday and continues until Feb. 29.

Charles Miller

• Age: 54

• Address: 3103 Spring Oak Drive, Southport

• Education: Cape Fear Community College; South Brunswick High

• Profession: Chief deputy, Brunswick County Sheriff‘s Office

• Political affiliation/experience: Republican; 4 terms on the Brunswick County Board of Education

David Perry

• Age: 54

• Address: 4709 Cornus Drive, Wilmington

• Education: Master’s in education, Rivier College; BA from Gordon College

• Profession: Software engineer

• Political affiliation/experience: Republican

What are the biggest challenges facing residents of the House 19 district?

Miller: The biggest challenge I’ve worked on in our community – and the toughest challenge for many families here – is the opioid epidemic. As chief deputy sheriff, I’ve seen too many lives cut short by drugs. In the N.C. House, I will bring my experience to help solve this crisis for our community.

Perry: Our state government has forgotten its primary purpose of safeguarding our life and liberty. It has become a swamp of special interests, stealing our taxpayer dollars for ineffectual and needless state programs. House District 19 is lucky to get 25 cents worth of services for every tax dollar we ship to Raleigh.

Why are you the best candidate for the position?

Miller: The voters want a nominee who shares their values and stands with President Donald Trump. Voters have a clear choice: I am a conservative Republican, committed to supporting President Trump’s agenda.

Perry: I am a principled conservative who is dedicated to preserving individual liberty, and drastically reducing the size/scope of state government. I care little for maintaining the "status quo" or pandering to the political elite.

How do you rate the job the current General Assembly is doing?

Miller: Since Republicans took the majority, we’ve cut taxes, passed seven consecutive teacher pay increases, and closed the $2 billion budget hole left to us by the Democrats. Unemployment is at an all-time low and Forbes rates North Carolina as the best state in the country for business.

Perry: Sadly, the Republican-led General Assembly has done a poor job of protecting our life and liberty, and instead has grown too powerful in its attempts to micromanage our lives. In their desperate attempt to maintain political power, they have sold out "We the People" to corporate special interests.

